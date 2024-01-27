The MVP race is down to five candidates and while Brock Purdy may not win the title, we take a look why he should be the winner.

He was drafted last. “Mr. Irrelevant,” they called him. Brock Purdy, the seventh-round rookie quarterback who stumbled onto the 49ers' roster like a lucky penny found on gameday. Yet, here we stand, months later, gazing at a season sculpted by his unwavering poise and pinpoint precision. A season so breathtaking, so audacious, that whispers of “MVP” began to dance on the San Francisco breeze.

Kyle Shanahan gives his thoughts on Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey being named MVP finalists: “That's what they deserve.” https://t.co/utbjlRBirZ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 26, 2024

But hold your horses, 49er Faithful. As exhilarating as the Purdy train has been, the MVP platform has reserved spots for quarterbacks who carved their names in regular-season dominance. And while Purdy's ascent is an epic underdog story, the 2023 narrative might have another hero.

Let's dissect the landscape. The current frontrunners, Lamar Jackson, a human highlight reel, and the ever-electrifying Josh Allen boast statistical symphonies. Jackson's electric runs and laser throws have Baltimore humming, while Allen's arm cannon and bulldozer runs ignite Buffalo. Both quarterbacks, like maestros, orchestrate offenses that bend defenses to their will.

Purdy, on the other hand, is the conductor of a flawlessly tuned engine. He isn't the engine itself, though his contributions are vital. The 49ers' offensive juggernaut, a well-oiled machine built by Kyle Shanahan's meticulous engineering, thrives on balance and precision. Purdy is the perfect cog, seamlessly executing throws, reading defenses with the wisdom of a seasoned veteran, and orchestrating an offensive ballet that leaves opponents breathless.

He's thrown for over 4,000 yards, eclipsed Joe Montana's franchise record for passer rating, and orchestrated comeback victories with the swagger of a seasoned champion. But raw passing yardage isn't the sole MVP metric. Jackson and Allen rack up staggering numbers, leaving defenses grasping at air. They redefine what it means to be a quarterback, pushing the boundaries of the position with their singular brilliance.

And that's the crux of the matter. The MVP often shines as the brightest star in the league's firmament, a force of nature dictating the game's flow. Purdy, for all his brilliance, operates within the system's brilliance. He accentuates it, doesn't redefine it.

But here's the rub. Should Purdy not win the MVP, it wouldn't diminish his achievement, but rather highlight the limitations of an award. The MVP, while prestigious, can often fall prey to the seductive allure of statistics and individual heroics. It sometimes overlooks the quiet brilliance of players like Purdy, the conductors who elevate the entire orchestra, the leaders who make everyone around them better.

Remember Steve Young in 1994? He led the 49ers to a Super Bowl victory with a passer rating just a hair lower than Purdy's current one. He wasn't flashy, but he was efficient, a cog in a juggernaut that crushed opponents. Yet, the MVP went to Brett Favre, who threw for more yards and touchdowns. The award, in that instance, bowed to the dazzling fireworks instead of the silent efficiency.

This isn't a call to diminish Jackson or Allen's incredible seasons. They deserve the accolades they're receiving. But it's a plea for recognizing the value of players like Purdy, the quarterbacks who elevate their teams through leadership, intelligence, and flawless execution within the system.

So, will Brock Purdy win the 2023 MVP? Probably not. The allure of Jackson's pyrotechnics and Allen's raw power might sway the voters. But should he win it? In my humble opinion, absolutely. Because while flashy stats grab headlines, quiet efficiency wins championships. And Brock Purdy, “Mr. Irrelevant,” is leading the 49ers towards just that.

So, let's celebrate Purdy's remarkable journey, even if the coveted trophy eludes him this year. Because his story, the tale of the last pick becoming a contender, is a testament to the power of hard work, intelligence, and unwavering belief. And who knows, maybe next year, the league will recognize the value of the conductor as well as the symphony. Until then, let's raise a glass, not to individual brilliance, but to the silent orchestrators like Brock Purdy, the quarterbacks who make their teams sing.