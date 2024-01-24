Apparently Brock Purdy is Luke Skywalker and Indiana Jones rolled up into one.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young loves a good pop culture reference when it comes to evaluating current-day NFL quarterbacks. He recently laid out his Superman QBs list, and now, he says his most recent successor in The Bay, Brock Purdy, reminds him of both Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker and Indiana Jones.

“I’ve said many times, Brock has the Force. And if you love the Star Wars, you know what I’m talking about. Like Luke Skywalker, there’s something he has that you can’t explain,” Young told ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on his podcast. “What it is in football terms is the ability to get a football play, have studied it, memorized it, every aspect of it … and then run that play and literally get the most out of it.”

Mixing his pop culture metaphors, Young then said Purdy is also like Indiana Jones, deciphering a mystery that is an NFL defense in two-and-a-half-seconds to get the ball in the hands of the right 49ers playmaker “over and over again.” The Hall of Fame signal-caller went so far as to call Purdy an “efficiency aficionado” for his play under center.

If anyone knows good 49ers quarterback play, it’s Steve Young. The three-time Super Bowl winner was the understudy to arguably the best “efficiency aficionado” of all time in Joe Montana for two of those championships before getting the monkey off his back and winning one himself in 1994.

Now, as the 49ers enter the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions, all eyes will be on Indiana Brock Skywalker Purdy to see if he can join Young and Montana as the only quarterbacks to bring titles to San Francisco.