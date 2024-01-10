Jim Harbaugh can restore the Bears back to prominence

The Chicago Bears came into the season with a fair amount of optimism surrounding them, but while they caught fire later in the year, this franchise is stuck in quite the predicament.

Chicago failed to make the playoffs for the third straight season but did just well enough to convince the organization that major changes might not be needed. And that could be a problem. While it is tempting to give head coach Matt Eberflus another chance to succeed, Chicago will benefit from a leadership change. A specific one that is.

I want to makes this clear. This is not a tirade. Eberflus may have his flaws- namely developing a consistent passing attack- but he was dealt a rough hand. He joined a team that was in the midst off a rebuild and lacked much talent on offense. It took him time to figure out how to best utilize Justin Fields, but things are getting better. And the biggest retort to Eberflus naysayers? The Bears averaged the second-most rushing yards per game in the NFL, according to StatMuse.

I am not a naysayer. My reasons for advocating a coaching change are not so much because of the man currently manning the sidelines, but rather the one who could be doing it in 2024.

Jim Harbaugh is polarizing, quirky and at times stubborn. He is also a winner and master rebuilder. Those are skills that should be on the top of any head coaching search. Bears ownership would be wise to tap into their financial resources and pay what it takes to land the newly-crowned national champion.

Why Bears need to make Jim Harbaugh their next head coach

The Michigan Wolverines will have at least somewhat of a cloud hanging above their head following their sign-stealing scandal, which prompted Harbaugh to misguidedly label them “America's Team.” Watching Monday's title game versus Washington, though, left no doubt that Big Blue is the king of college football at this very moment.

Michigan's brand of football is not often pretty to watch, but it produced immaculate results during the 2023-24 season (15-0). In a sport where throwing the football is so important, ground and pound, and elite defense of course, is what brought the trophy to Ann Arbor. Unconventional and unexpected success is a by-product of the Harbaugh Way.

Rarely does a coach who has revived teams in both college and the NFL become available. Understandably, it will take a huge amount of money to lure him away from the Wolverines, but he might be itching to return to The Shield. Chicago can be the place where Harbaugh scratches that itch.

Jim Harbaugh and the Bears are a good match

The Los Angeles Chargers have a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, one whom Harbaugh apparently loves. The Washington Commanders have an owner motivated to quickly turn things around. And the Las Vegas Raiders have a roster with at least one superstar on both sides of the ball. So why would he choose the Bears?

Because they possess an enticing blend of promising talent and draft capital. Chicago general manager Ryan Poles has two top-10 picks to work with, including the No. 1 overall selection (via the Carolina Panthers). The organization has a dilemma on its hands concerning the quarterback situation, but fortunately, Jim Harbaugh is well-suited for whatever scenario the Bears choose.

He helped mold Colin Kaepernick into a Super Bowl QB with the San Francisco 49ers, which could bode well for the mobile Justin Fields. Harbaugh might also be the ideal coach to facilitate a quick transition for either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, if management opts to go with a rookie and trade Fields. He has an offensive background but thrives on setting the tone with his defense, therefore allowing him to adapt to many different matchups.

This is the big move that can transform the franchise

Experience, versatility and credibility constitutes a first-rate coaching candidate. Matt Eberflus just doesn't check those boxes. In an NFC that feels fairly unpredictable going forward, Harbaugh can elevate the Bears back into prominence.

The job would come with plenty of challenges and patience, but the 2011 NFL Coach of the Year's legacy will be cemented in legendary status if he can raise this franchise to heights it hasn't seen in well over a decade. If Harbaugh stays in Michigan or signs with another team, then Chicago has a tough decision ahead of itself.

But if he is willing to rejoin the organization that drafted him almost 40 years ago, then there is no decision to make at all.