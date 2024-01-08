Bears fans will need to wait a little longer.

The Chicago Bears season officially ended on Sunday after they lost to their rivals the Green Bay Packers 17-9. Chicago will have a ton of questions to answer in the offseason, including whether head coach Matt Eberflus will be back on the sidelines next year. However, according to Bears beat reporter Dan Wiederer, it seems like Chicago will be patient with their decision on the 52-year-old.

“Don’t be surprised if the Bears don’t make a firm declaration on Matt Eberflus’ future one way or the other on Monday,” Wiederer posted on X (formerly Twitter). “I’d expect them to be detailed and methodical with everything they’re going to discuss and analyze. These are big decisions with long-term ramifications. And there’s little to gain by rushing unnecessarily. Buckle in and stay patient as the week evolves.”

The Bears looked flat in what was supposed to be their biggest game of the year. This marked just the second time this season they failed to score a touchdown. Likewise, they allowed Packers quarterback Jordan Love to score two touchdowns and complete 27 of 32 passes for 316 yards.

Bears fans expecting a quick resolution on Eberflus' future with the team will need to wait a little longer. But a lot of factors should go into the decision. Through his Bears tenure, Eberflus has amassed a record of 10-24. But Chicago did make progress through the second half of the season.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin also said that Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles are reportedly holding their exit interviews with players on Monday. Likewise, Eberflus said he expects to meet with the Bears' brass “mid-week,” but doesn't know when a decision on his future will be made.