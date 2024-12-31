The Atlanta Falcons were hoping for a much different result Sunday night against the Washington Commanders. Needing to win their final two games to secure the NFC South crown and a playoff berth, the Falcons faltered. Now, their destiny is out of their hands, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers poised to clinch their fourth consecutive division title with a Week 18 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Even if Atlanta defeats the Carolina Panthers at home in their regular-season finale, the victory might amount to nothing more than padding their record. A playoff spot could remain out of reach, leaving the Falcons watching the postseason from their couches. Still, one bright spot emerged from the loss to Washington: rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

In just his second NFL start, Penix nearly orchestrated an upset of the Commanders and their fellow first-round rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels, on their home turf.

Michael Penix Jr. shows promise in tough loss

The Falcons built an early 17-7 lead in the first half, powered by two Bijan Robinson touchdowns and a Riley Patterson field goal. Apart from an interception on Atlanta’s opening drive, Penix kept the offense in rhythm, delivering accurate throws throughout most of the night.

None of his completions were more impressive than his fourth-quarter, game-tying touchdown pass to Kyle Pitts. Facing fourth-and-goal from Washington’s 13-yard line—after a botched snap over Robinson’s head had backed them up—Penix threaded the needle with a dart to Pitts in tight coverage. The play not only marked Penix’s first career touchdown pass but also kept the Falcons alive in the game.

It was a moment that could be a precursor of things to come, should Penix continue making big-time plays and learning how to win close games. Unfortunately, Falcons fans didn’t get the chance to see if Penix could lead a game-winning drive in overtime, as the Commanders marched down the field and scored on their first possession of the extra period.

Going from Kirk Cousins to Michael Penix Jr. couldn't have been easy for Raheem Morris

Head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot now find themselves walking a fine line between brilliance and blunder. In the offseason, they handed a massive contract to veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, banking on him to deliver in his twilight years. But as a contingency plan, they selected Penix in the first round of the NFL Draft, grooming him as their quarterback of the future.

Now, it seems Cousins’ days in Atlanta are numbered while Penix’s are just beginning. Whether the Falcons opt to trade or release Cousins—or keep him as a mentor for Penix—they’ll face significant financial repercussions, given the size of Cousins’ contract. However, after just two starts, Penix appears to have shown enough promise to solidify his status as “the guy” moving forward.

Yes, two games from Penix seem more convincing than 14 starts from Cousins this season or the 159 career games on his résumé.

The pressure is mounting for Morris and Fontenot to get it right, especially after the failures of former head coach Arthur Smith, whose experiments with Marcus Mariota, Taylor Heinicke, and Desmond Ridder led to three straight losing seasons. Yet here Morris stands, staring at an 8-8 record—eerily similar to Smith’s 7-10 finishes.

Did Michael Penix Jr. make his start too late for the Falcons?

The timing of Penix’s rise could haunt Morris and Falcons fans for years. After a win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, the Falcons were 6-3 and seemingly in control of their destiny. But a disastrous stretch followed, with the team losing four straight games and falling out of first place in the NFC South.

Cousins suffered through the worst slump of his career, throwing eight interceptions without a touchdown over that span and leading the league in turnovers. Morris stood by his veteran quarterback, confident he’d turn things around, but the offense sputtered in a 15-9 win over the Raiders in Week 15. That’s when Morris finally made the switch to Penix.

The lingering question is whether starting Penix sooner could have changed the Falcons’ fortunes. Could the rookie have made a difference against the Chargers or Vikings in the critical games after the Week 12 bye? It’s a question that may be debated for years, especially if Atlanta falls short of the playoffs.

Regardless, the Falcons’ quarterback situation is now clear: this is Penix’s team. With two starts and one memorable touchdown pass under his belt, he’s proven enough to take the reins. Because, for better or worse, he has to.