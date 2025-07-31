With the Los Angeles Rams amid training camp in preparation for the start of the upcoming 2025 season, the team is dealing with contract disputes, like a lot of franchises around the league, with running back Kyren Williams. As the Rams and Williams engage in talks around a new contract, he would express positivity around the situation.

Speaking after Thursday's practice session in training camp, Williams would appear on ESPN LA, where he was asked if there were any updates regarding negotiations. Williams would not only say that he “feels good about it,” but also that he is “faith” it will be done sooner rather than later.

“Yeah, feel good about it. I got faith in it. I got faith in it's all gonna get done. It's gonna get done at the right time, when it's supposed to get done. It's in the works,” Williams said. “I have no control over that. Only thing I have control out here is walking on that field and being the best that I can be, for my teammates, for myself, and just for my family, who I'm doing this for, and so I got faith that it'll get done whenever it gets done. So I'm excited.”

Rams' Kyren Williams on his main motivation

While the Rams work out any flaws during training camp, Williams is looking to record his third straight impressive season, rushing for over 1,000 yards and having double-digit touchdowns. Emerging in 2023, he would record 1,144 yards to go along with 12 touchdowns, while also having 32 catches for 206 yards and three scores.

In 2024, he would have 1,299 yards on the ground with 14 touchdowns on top of 34 receptions for 182 yards and two scores. The biggest motivation during this type of contract talks is supporting his family, as he said to ESPN LA.

“I don't play this for contract negotiations, I don't play for all this big money, I think it's very fortunate,” Williams said. “It's very it's a blessing to be able to do that and be able to take care of your family. But that was my main goal, like getting into football, was being able to take care of my family.”

It remains to be seen when the negotiations with Williams will resolve, but Week 1 for Los Angeles is on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Houston Texans.