If recruiting rankings are any indication of the overall health of a college football program, then the post-Nick Saban demise of the Alabama Crimson Tide has apparently been greatly exaggerated. And if you don't want to believe me, take the word of their newest recruit: Caleb Cunningham, a five-star wide receiver out of the state of Mississippi whose commitment to new head coach Kalen DeBoer and the Tide have vaulted Alabama to #2 in On3's list of the best 2025 recruiting classes.

“Alabama is going nowhere under coach Kaleb DeBoer,” Cunningham told Chad Simmons of On3. “They are only going up. The new era at Alabama is going to be the same as it was under Nick Saban. They are going to get players and win championships.” At least that's the plan, and Caleb Cunningham could prove to be a huge part of it.

Caleb Cunningham is a 6'2″ wide receiver who is ranked by On3 as not only the best player in the state of Mississippi, but as one of the best wideouts in the entire country. He'll be joining a stacked recruiting class that features a combined total of seventeen prospects who are rated as either 4-star or 5-star prospects, including the #3 quarterback in the country, Keelon Russell, who Cunningham shouted out as someone he's ready to get on the field with.

“You can’t go against Bama. They are the best. They have great coaches, they develop players, I feel at home there and I get to play with a great quarterback in Keelon Russell.”

Certainly nobody could fault Caleb Cunningham for deciding that Tuscaloosa would be his first collegiate home. In the last five years alone, Alabama has had seven wide receivers — Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, John Metchie, Jameson Williams, Jermaine Burton — selected in the NFL Draft. And in fairness to where the program is going under Kalen DeBoer, that doesn't even factor in the three wideouts — Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Ja'lynn Polk — who starred for DeBoer at Washington and are now on their way to the NFL. You'd be hard-pressed to find a good reason why Alabama's run of draftable wide receivers wouldn't continue with DeBoer at the helm.

How bright is the future of the Alabama football program?

In a newly re-loaded SEC, Alabama's first season under Kalen DeBoer could be one with growing pains. An exodus of transfers left the program after Nick Saban's retirement announcement in January, but even with such drastic roster turnover, there's no question that the Tide have the talent to make a push for the 12-team College Football Playoff come December. However, after this season is when DeBoer should be able to truly make his mark in Tuscaloosa.

Again, I cite a 2025 recruiting class that right now ranks behind only the Ohio State Buckeyes. In that class which is headlined by Keelon Russell and Caleb Cunningham also includes three offensive linemen ranked in the top 150 (Michael Carroll, Jackson Lloyd and Micah DeBose), the 5th-ranked running back (Anthony Rogers), and the 8th-ranked tight end (Kaleb Edwards). Nevermind two 4-star athletes (Darrell Johnson and Derick Smith) and seven players on the defensive side of the ball who are all 4-star prospects as well.

The future for Alabama looks great on paper, but now it's up to Kalen DeBoer and co. to continue to develop a championship caliber team on the field in Tuscaloosa.