Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden told the media on Thursday the Sixers played him "on a leash" during his time in Philadelphia.

James Harden has shared his thoughts on his time with the Philadelphia 76ers following his blockbuster trade to the Los Angeles Clippers this week. Harden told reporters on Thursday playing for the Sixers was “like being on a leash,” per ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly.

James Harden on his Sixers situation: “Philly is just changing my role knowing I can give more, knowing I can do more, but if you want me to be honest, it's like being on a leash… I never really had that opportunity [to score and facilitate freely].”pic.twitter.com/EX2zoE3dTv — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 2, 2023

“Like me knowing, in order for us to get where we want to get to, I was going to have to be playing my best offensively whether it's facilitating and scoring the basketball and Joel (Embiid) as well. And I never really, you know, had that opportunity. So, I think all that plays into where I am today,” James Harden added.

“Whatever (Tyronn) T-Lue and the coaching staff need me to do, you know, I've been prepared and been in both situations whether scoring 15, 16 points or scoring 30 as long as we win the game and everybody's confident and (feeling) good about themselves, that's all that really matters,” Harden concluded.

To cut a long story short, James Harden claimed he never got to play his game in Philly. The rift between Harden and Sixers president Daryl Morey apparently grew wider after the team didn't approve his trade request to the Clippers several weeks ago.

However, FOX Sports' Yaron Weitzman shed some light on the issue. He said James Harden felt slighted when the Sixers never made it clear they wanted him to stay in Philly.

Fast forward several weeks later, the Sixers finally traded James Harden to the Clippers. He joins a nucleus that includes Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook.

Nevertheless, the Sixers still have reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and Kelly Oubre, Jr. This core group will lead the charge for first-year Sixers head coach Nick Nurse moving forward.