The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action on Wednesday evening, bringing in the Los Angeles Kings to Scotiabank Arena. But ahead of the matchup, first-year Leafs bench boss Craig Berube spoke at length about the early performance of forward Max Domi.

Domi, who was re-signed to a four-year contract extension by the Leafs during the offseason, ought to be shooting more and not passing up opportunities to do so in the mind of Berube, via TSN.

“He should shoot more,” Berube said. “He had a couple (of) opportunities, and he passed up on some shots. We're trying to get him to shoot a little bit more. It's a habit and habits take time to break. It's just about constant reminders.”

The Leafs were without former captain John Tavares for their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday thanks to an illness that spread throughout the Toronto dressing room; Domi was moved from the wing to center and registered a pair of assists in what was a 4-2 Leafs win.

“He moves a lot better in the middle,” Berube said of Domi's performance. “He's a very good playmaker, so when he gets open ice and gets some speed going, he can really skate. He's dangerous. He can make plays.”

As far as Domi is concerned, he's comfortable playing the center position or on either wing.

“I don't mind whether it's left wing, center, right,” he said. “Equally comfortable with all three of them.”

The Leafs and Kings will face off starting just after 7:30 PM EST.

Max Domi is in his second season with the Leafs

Max Domi, the son of beloved former Leafs forward Tie Domi, signed a one-year contract with Toronto for the 2023-24 season after splitting the previous year between the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars.

In his first season with the Leafs, Domi recorded nine goals and 38 assists, marking his lowest goal total since the shortened 2020-21 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

So far in the 2024-25 season, Domi has registered three assists. Over the course of his career, he has accumulated 130 goals and 290 assists in 661 NHL games, along with seven goals and 19 assists in 50 postseason appearances.