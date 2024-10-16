ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Kings continue their Canadian portion of their road trip as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

The Kings have started the season at 1-0-2 on the year. They have played all three games on the road, starting with a win over the Sabres, but then falling in overtime the next two games. First, it was a 2-1 loss to the Bruins, and then an 8-7 loss in overtime to the Senators. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are 2-1 on the year. They opened up with a loss to the Canadiens, but then won games back-to-back against the Devils and Penguins, both by a score of 4-2.

Here are the Kings-Maple Leafs NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Maple Leafs Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +136

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How To Watch Kings vs Maple Leafs

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings return their top line of Adrian Kempe, Anze Kopitar, and Alex Laferriere. Kempe led the team in points last year. He has 28 goals and 47 assists in 77 games last year. He led the team with 75 points last year. Further, he was solid on the power play, with five goals and 22 assists. Kempe has a goal and two assists so far this year. Kopitar was third on the team in points, having 26 goals, 44 assists, and 70 total points. Kopitar has been great this year with three goals and three assists. Finally, Laferrier had 12 goals and 11 assists last year. Ladferrier had two goals and an assist so far this year.

The second line will feature Kevin Fiala. Fiala was second on the team in points last year. He had 29 goals and 44 assists last year, good for his 73 points. Further, he led the team on the power play, having 11 goals and 19 assists on the power play. Fiala has two goals and an assist so far this year. He will be joined by Warren Foegele coming in from the Edmonton Oilers. Foegele had 20 goals and 21 assists for the Oilers last year. Trevor Moore led the team in goals last year with 31 and will anchor the third line for this Kings attack. Moore has a goal this year.

Darcy Kuemper will be in goal for the Kings in this one. He is 1-0-2 on the year with a 1.47 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. He did struggle last time out though, giving up eight goals on 41 shots in the overtime loss.

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Maple Leafs top line is led by Auston Matthews as he is joined with Matthew Kines and Mitch Marner. Matthews led the team with 107 points last year while having 69 goals and 38 assists. He has yet to tally a point this year. Meanwhile, Kines had 15 goals and 20 assists last year. He currently has one goal for the year. Finally, Marner was third on the team in points last year. He had 26 goals and 59 assists last year. On the year he currently has a goal and an assist.

Meanwhile, Max Domi has led the way this year from the second line. He has three assists this year in three games to lead the team in points. Domi had nine goals and 38 assists last year. He is joined by William Nylander on the second line. Nylander had 40 goals and 58 assists last year. He has already scored twice on the season. Further, blueliner Steven Lorentz has been solid this year. He has a goal and an assist on the season.

Anthony Stolarz is expected to be in goal with Joseph Woll still out. Stolarz is 1-1 on the year with a 1.54 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage on the year. He has been solid in both starts this year. Stolarz gave up just one goal on 27 shots in the first game but took the loss. The second game saw him give up just two goals on 23 shots.

Final Kings-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

While the Kings are 1-0-2 on the year, they have been scoring well overall this year. they have scored 11 goals in three games, including seven goals in the last game. Still, the defense has struggled at times, giving up plenty of shots, and eight goals last time out. The Maple Leafs are 2-1 on the year, and while they struggled on offense in their first game, they have picked it up as of late. The top line has yet to produce this year, but that will be coming. Still, the best play in this one is on the total. Odds in this Wednesday night NHL tilt favor a high-scoring game, and that is what it will be. Take the over in this one.

Final Kings-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (-105)