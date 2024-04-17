All the New Orleans Pelicans had to do over the last three days was beat the Los Angeles Lakers once in two tries to establish themselves in the playoff field. A win on Sunday would've earned them the sixth seed. Had they beaten the Lakers on Tuesday, they'd be matched up with the Denver Nuggets as the seventh seed. But they dropped both of those games and now host the Sacramento Kings in a winner-take-all game on Friday. To make matters worse, they won't have Zion Williamson available for that game with their season on the line.
ESPN Sources: Pelicans F Zion Williamson’s (left hamstring) is out for Friday’s Play-In Tournament elimination game vs. Sacramento and will be evaluated again in coming weeks. Huge blow for New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/rMc1IC2RtY
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 17, 2024
It's a critical blow for New Orleans as they fight to keep their season alive. However, it is not a death knell. The Pelicans still have a lot of firepower with Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and their robust depth despite those two's struggles on Tuesday. They can still win this game. Here is how they can do it.
The Pelicans match up better with the Kings than the Lakers
The Lakers have the Pelicans' number. They beat them four times in five tries this season including the game on Tuesday. A big reason why is size. Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Jose Alvarado, and Dyson Daniels are outstanding defenders, but neither of them exceed 210 pounds. The Lakers start three players who weigh at least 230 pounds in LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Rui Hachimura. That allows them, especially James, to attack the rim at will and play make for teammates if the defense starts sending help.
LeBron James vs New Orleans Pelicans
23 PTS
9 REB
9 AST
3 STL
2 BLK#LakeShow W pic.twitter.com/l6cJKy10Yp
— A Walking Highlight (@11AWH) April 17, 2024
The Kings do not play with that same type of tenacity from their perimeter creators. Yes, Domantas Sabonis is an absolute load inside. But, his fellow Lithuanian countryman Jonas Valanciunas is strong enough to hold it down inside. De'Aaron Fox is an outstanding player too, but he's known for his speed, change of pace, and ability to slither through defenses. New Orleans is better equipped to stop players like him than brutes like LeBron James.
New Orleans went 5-0 against the Kings this season and outscored them by 96 points in those games. De'Aaron Fox is averaging just 21.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game against the Pelicans this season on 40.9/24.3/73.5 shooting splits. For the season, he averages 26.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per night with 46.5/36.9/73.8 shooting splits to go with it.
The Pelicans hold him well below those averages. Without Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter at Sacramento's disposal, a lot will be on Fox's plate. If the Pels can slow him down again on Friday, they will give themselves a great chance of winning.
Depth
One edge New Orleans has over Sacramento is their depth. The Kings' depth has been tested lately with Monk and Huerter's extended absence. Keon Ellis and Davion Mitchell, two players who were out of Sacramento's rotation entirely at one point this season, have been great in those two's stead. But the Kings played just seven players big minutes in their win over Golden State. New Orleans played nine guys at least ten minutes.
Rotations shrink in the playoffs. Coaches extend the minutes of their best players because they have more time in between games. Four of Sacramento's starting five played at least 37 minutes and likely would've crossed 40 had the game been closer. Something similar should be expected on Friday.
That could work in New Orleans' favor, however. They could have fresher legs down the stretch. On top of that, they have a little more margin for error and more avenues for an unexpected big performance. Jose Alvarado shifted the game against the Lakers. Trey Murphy, who will likely start now for Williamson, has had some big games off the bench.
Everyone is going to have to step up for the Pelicans without Williamson. Luckily for them, they have the horses to do it. And it can't hurt to be at home. Don't sleep on New Orleans' chances on Friday.