Super Mario Galaxy is one of the most beloved Nintendo games of all time. Here's why Super Mario Galaxy needs to be made.

The Nintendo Switch has been a playground for Mario's adventures for years now. from the lush landscapes of “Super Mario Odyssey” to the challenging platforming of “Super Mario Maker 2.” However the Wii came before it, and brought us many of the greatest Mario titles we've ever seen. But one celestial adventure has been notably absent: “Super Mario Galaxy 3.” As fans eagerly await news of Mario's next odyssey, the possibility of a third installment in the beloved “Galaxy” series looms large, brimming with potential and anticipation. Here are a few reasons why Super Mario Galaxy 3 needs to be made.

Innovation in Gameplay

“Super Mario Galaxy” and its sequel introduced gamers to a world where gravity was no obstacle and celestial bodies were the playground. The innovative mechanics and imaginative level design captivated players, and a third installment could further push the boundaries of platforming innovation. The Nintendo Switch's capabilities open doors for creative gameplay, leveraging the joy-cons, gyroscopic controls, and enhanced processing power for an even more immersive experience.

The Legacy of the ‘Galaxy' Series

The “Galaxy” series left an indelible mark on the Mario franchise. Many fans call the two games in the series the greatest Mario games of all time. Its whimsical worlds, orchestrated soundtrack, and gravity-defying gameplay received critical acclaim and captured the hearts of gamers worldwide. A return to this celestial adventure not only honors Mario's legacy but also satisfies the hunger for more cosmic escapades. Fan favorites like Rosalina and the Lumas would continue their stories in an all new adventure.

Evolution of Switch Features (And New Console?)

The Switch's hybrid nature presents an opportunity to evolve gameplay mechanics. Imagine manipulating gravitational forces in handheld mode or using HD rumble to sense cosmic vibrations. The console's versatility could breathe new life into Mario's intergalactic journey. With a new Nintendo console potentially coming next year, Super Mario Galaxy 3 would most likely be released on said console. This opens up the door of possibility even further for the iconic franchise.

Visual Splendor and Innovation

With updated hardware, “Super Mario Galaxy 3” could be a visual masterpiece, showcasing vibrant, otherworldly landscapes and characters. The Switch's capabilities would allow for stunning visuals and innovative level design that push the boundaries of what players expect from Mario's adventures. Each game was already ahead of their time visually. The first Super Mario Galaxy started it all sixteen years ago and still has some of the best visuals in any Mario game to date. Super Mario Galxy 2 could arguably top its predecessor. The visual choices that could be made in Super Mario Galaxy 3 are endless.

The Promise of New Adventures

For Mario enthusiasts, revisiting the “Galaxy” series would evoke nostalgia while offering a new storyline, fresh power-ups, and intriguing characters. Meanwhile, newcomers would have the chance to experience the wonders of space-themed platforming for the first time. As fans it's always interesting to wonder how Nintendo could come up with new stories. Super Mario Galaxy has been one of the best examples of how new content can be made. A return to the series could continue that even further.

Meeting Fan Demand and Critical Acclaim

The clamor for a new “Galaxy” installment is palpable among fans. The series' prior successes and critical acclaim underscore the demand for another cosmic adventure. Its potential as a system-seller could not be understated, attracting new players to the Switch universe while delighting Mario enthusiasts. Again, if this game were to be released on a new console, it could be the fist, and potentially biggest new game on Nintendo's newest console.

A Cosmic Conclusion

“Super Mario Galaxy 3” stands at the intersection of innovation, nostalgia, and widespread appeal. Its potential to captivate players with imaginative worlds and groundbreaking gameplay remains immense. As the Switch continues to be a haven for Mario's escapades, the prospect of a third “Galaxy” installment shines brightly among the stars, awaiting its moment to shine and propel Mario to new cosmic heights.

One of the most intriguing ideas about Super Mario Galaxy 3 is the fact that it could be the first major installment on a new Nintendo gaming platform. A game of this magnitude would take quite some time to develop. Without any real news on this game's development, it's unfortunately safe to say that Galaxy 3 won't be coming any time soon. However, this still leaves the door open for a major reveal when Nintendo's new console is released. Perhaps the new console and Super Mario Galaxy game are released together in some sort of bundle. For now, we'll just have to wait and see.

