By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

In his first season as USC’s starting quarterback, Caleb Williams lit the Pac-12 ablaze. While a loss in the Pac-12 Championship kept them out of the playoffs, Williams did enough to earn the 2022 Heisman. While it is far too early to say that he will win it again in 2023, there is a real possibility. And USC has already begun to try and make that happen.

Prior to joining USC, the pair of Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams instantly clicked at Oklahoma. In their one season together in the Big 12, Williams showed flashes of just how explosive he could be.

While leading Oklahoma to an 11-2 record, and a victory in the Alamo Bowl as a freshman, Williams also stuffed the stat sheet. He finished the 2021 campaign throwing for 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. On the ground, he added 442 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 79 carries.

Following Lincoln Riley’s decision to join USC, Caleb Williams soon followed suit. He joined a USC squad that looked solid on paper, with several explosive weapons on the offensive side of the ball. But through the transfer portal, they found ways to add even more playmakers, with one of them being star wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Addison spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Pitt. While there, he proved to be one of the most explosive pass catchers in the nation. Over two years, he recorded 160 receptions for 2,259 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. He also proved to be effective on the ground, carrying the ball 16 times for 114 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Following a strong two seasons at Pitt, Addison opted to join Riley and Caleb Williams at USC. In his lone season at the school, he played a key role in Williams taking home the Heisman.

With Addison serving as a go-to option down the field, Caleb Williams pushed the ball often. He finished this past season throwing for 4,075 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. On the ground, he added 372 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Addison found himself on the receiving end of several of these plays. The likely first-round talent finished the season with 59 receptions for 875 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

With Jordan Addison expected to make the jump to the NFL, USC has looked to add another big playmaker down the field. They have done just that with the latest addition of Arizona’s Dorian Singer

Why Dorian Singer could help Caleb Williams win another Heisman

Arizona’s Dorian Singer was a former 3-star recruit. Following a decision to enter the transfer portal, Singer has now opted to go from one Pac-12 school to another.

During his freshman season at Arizona, Dorian Singer showed flashes of potential. While appearing in just five games, he recorded 18 receptions for 301 receiving yards.

In year two, Singer took his game to another level. Singer was a go-to option for Arizona, often on the receiving end of several big plays. He finished his sophomore season with 66 receptions for 1,105 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

This past season, as Arizona took on USC, Singer put on the best showing of his collegiate career. He finished the day running past the opposing secondary with ease, recording seven receptions for 141 receiving yards and a career-high three receiving touchdowns. In just this one contest, he recorded half of his receiving touchdowns on the season.

Singer has found his success by making plays down the field. He has speed and an ability to create separation, regularly leading to him being open down the field.

When he does find himself in contested situations, Singer has proven that he can outmuscle defenders down the field, leading him to often win one-on-one matchups.

Singer was able to thrive while in Arizona. He was in an offense where he played a central role. Now he will be joining an explosive USC offense that could allow for even more opportunities to find success.

Caleb Williams has found his most success when he has playmakers down the field. This past season, along with Addison, he looked to Tahj Washington and Mario Williams often.

In his fourth collegiate season, Washington put on a strong campaign. He finished the season recording 45 receptions for 676 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Next to Washington, Williams also found success. In his sophomore season, he set career highs across the board. He finished the season with 34 receptions for 596 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

The two receivers combined for 79 receptions for 1,272 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Now Singer will likely be playing alongside both Washington and Williams, giving Caleb Williams yet another explosive group of playmakers. If all goes to plan, this could lead to Williams earning yet another Heisman trophy.