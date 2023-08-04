Wild Card Football is an upcoming, 7-on-7 arcade-style football game that uses the NFLPA License. While only Madden NFL is allowed to produce football games with real teams, they don't have exclusive rights to the PA license. What is Wild Card Football's release date, and what platforms is it coming out for? And what's so special about Wild Card Football's Gameplay? Let's find out.

Below is the game's announcement trailer:

Wild Card Football Release Date – October 10th, 2023

Wild Card Football releases on Tuesday, October 10th, 2023. You can pre-order the game for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam & The Epic Games Store.

Three different editions of the game are available for pre-order (All prices in USD).

Standard Edition – $39.99

Base Game

Deluxe Edition – $59.99

Base Game

Wild Card Football Season Pass

Wild Card Football – Gold Bundle

Blazing Bones Outfit

10 Card Packs

Ultimate Edition

Everything Included in Deluxe Edition

10 Legendary Outfits (Ultimate Outfit Pack)

Wildcard Football Preorder Bonus:

Dan Marino

Jerry Rice

Walter Peyton

Barry Sanders

Wild Card Football Gameplay

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wild Card Football is an arcade style football game that prioritizes larger-than-life mechanics over realism. The game includes four key features:

Create Your Dream Team – Hundreds of real NFL players are available to choose from as you build your own football team. Considering the game seems to have packs, our assumption is that the game works similarly to Madden's Ultimate Team mode. However, we don't know if microtransactions are in the game, but you can unlock players by completing different challenges and events. Other unlockable rewards are available too

Play Your Wild Cards – Wild Cards change the game on every play. They're unique bonuses for your team (both offensively and defensively) that work for one play only. before a play, you get to decide which Wild Card you use, and while every one lines up at the line of scrimmage, you see both the Wild Card you chose, and the one your opponent picked. Not every play grants you a chance to use a Wild Card.

A few example of some Wild Cards:

Offense:

Gain A Down – Get a new opportunity with an extra down

Decoy – Create a perfect copy of your player to confuse your opponent

Double Election – Protect yourself with two rotating orbs and shock anyone near you. The orbs are destroyed after use

Defense:

Force Pass – Your opponent will be forced to choose a Pass Play on the next down

Thief – Take two energy points from your opponent

Poor Score – One point less will be scored if your opponent's team scores on this down

Become A Champion – In addition to a season mode, players can climb to the top of the multiplayer leaderboards in a game that utilizes cross-play. We're curious to how cross-play will work in this game. Can Ps4 players play with Series X players?

Deep Customization – Players can personalize their squad's uniform, logo, and colors. You get the choice of picking your home stadium while creating your own playbook. Additionally, players can set up their Wild Card decks while figuring out which combination of WCs work for them.

Story

Wild Card Football won't have an in-depth story with narrative cutscenes or anything like that. However, the game does include a single-player season mode. We don't know yet how the structure of the mode works, like league sizes (both divisional and conference), how many games are in a season, or how the playoffs work. We also don't know leagues can be played online with friends, or what tools the commissioner can use at their disposal.

We'll keep you updated as time we approach the game's release.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.