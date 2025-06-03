We've got the Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Finals Game 1 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win. We have finally reached the NBA Finals, where the last two teams will face off in a best-of-seven series to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The #1 Thunder defeated the Grizzlies, Nuggets, and Timberwolves en route to their Finals appearance. Meanwhile, the #4 Pacers took down the Bucks, Cavaliers, and Knicks to reach this moment. But only one can win it all, and we want to see what the latest 2K game thinks will happen.

Pacers vs. Thunder NBA Finals Game 1 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Oklahoma City Thunder will defeat the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, 116-106. Despite allowing the Pacers to take the lead at the end of the third, OKC pulled it together, outscoring the Pacers 24-6 in the final 5:19. Indiana's offense fell apart in the final minutes, unable to maintain their lead or at least keep things close. Turnovers also killed the team, causing the Thunder to take Game 1 of the series.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL IND 27 21 32 26 106 OKC 28 25 26 37 116

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points in the win while earning five rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Jalen Williams also proved troublesome for the Pacers, scoring 21 points while earning five rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Isaiah Hartenstein earned 14 rebounds, while Chet Holmgren added another 15 points. Overall, the Thunder rallied behind their best player but won together through a team-effort. They'll hope to replicate performances like these if they want to win the series.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 29 points in the loss. Additionally, he earned 10 rebounds and one assist, while Tyrese Haliburton dropped another 22 points. Haliburton also earned five rebounds, six assists, and one steal. Benedict Mathurin scored 15 points, while Myles Turner and Andrew Nembhard both added 10 points each. Overall, it was an okay day for the Pacers, but an ugly fourth quarter cost them dearly in the end.

Turnovers played a big role in the Thunder's win. They scored 21 points off turnovers, almost three times the amount Indiana scored off theirs (8). OKC also earned more blocks, converted more three-pointers, and took more shots in general. Despite having the ball less, the Thunder wasted no time in trying to score points and win Game 1. Indiana will need to play cleaner basketball if they want to take down the best team from the West.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Pacers STAT Thunder 39/75 (52%) Field Goals 44/86 (51%) 7/19 (37%) Three Pointers 10/24 (42%) 21/27 (78%) Free Throws 18/23 (78%) 7 Offensive Rebounds 11 36 Defensive Rebounds 35 8 Steals 10 2 Blocks 6 12 (8) Turnovers (Points Off) 8 (21) 13 Team Fouls 15

8 Biggest Lead 10 24:30 Time of Possession 23:28

With the win, the Thunder now take a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals. The team did a great job closing out the game in the final minutes. The team took advantage of Indiana's 12 turnovers, and their defense played tremendously in the end. Ideally, they'd like to win Game 2 before heading out on the road. We'll see if the Thunder are capable of making a statement in Game 2 and beyond.

Meanwhile, the Pacers now trail 0-1 in the series, but there's no reason to panic yet. However, losing a lead in the end and their late-game struggles some adjustments. The team at least showed it was capable of going par-for-par with the Thunder. And if they can win Game 2, they'll at least tie the series up before returning to Indiana. We'll see what the Pacers can do in Game 1 and beyond.

The series continues in Oklahoma City for Game 2 before heading to Indiana for Games 3 & 4. If the Thunder manage to win Game 2, they can potentially close this series out on the road. But the Pacers need to win just one game to force a Game 5, which takes place back in OKC. We wait with bated breath to see what happens next.

That wraps up our Pacers vs. Thunder Game 1 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

