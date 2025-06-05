The Silent Hill f Release Date arrives this year, with a new trailer showing off gameplay and more. Silent Hill f is the next mainline entry in the series, but will actually take place in Japan instead of Maine. But despite its differences, Silent Hill f seems to offer a gameplay experience and atmosphere that still matches the series' identity. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Silent Hill f Release Date – September 25th, 2025

SILENT HILL f releases September 25! ▼Platforms:

The Silent Hill f Release Date is announced for September 25th, 2025, available on PlayStation 5, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Epic Games, and Microsoft Store (Windows).

The Silent Hill f Release Date is Thursday, September 25th, 2025, with an Early Access launch date of Tuesday, September 23rd, 2025. The game will be available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Windows, and Epic Games Store. Furthermore, two different versions of the game are available for pre-order:

Standard Edition – $69.99 Base Game

Deluxe Edition – $79.99 Digital Artbook Digital Soundtrack Pink Rabbit Costume Two-Day Early Access (September 23rd)



Players who pre-order the game also receive:

White Sailor School Uniform

Omamori: Peony equippable item

Item Pack – Contains: 1 Shriveled Abura-age 1 Divine Water 1 First Aid Kit



The game is developed by NeoBards Entertainment and published by Konami Digital Entertainment.

Silent Hill f Gameplay

Silent Hill f is a third-person survival horror game set in the town of Ebisugaoka. Like other mainline entries, the player must progress through the game by defeating grotesque enemies, completing puzzles, and navigating the world within. Throughout the game, you'll unlock different weapons as you face different monsters, bosses, and more.

From the story's synopsis, it does seem the player's actions and choices could affect their ending, like in previous Silent Hill games. Will Hinako make it out okay, or will she ultimately succumb to the horrors around her? It's up to you as you travel through Ebisugaoka.

Silent Hill f Story

Silent Hill f is set in Ebisugaoka, Japan, and follows protagonist Shimizu Hanako. According to the developer, she's a teenage girl who's dealing with the “pressure of expectations” from friends and family. While much more upbeat in her past, Hinako has become more reserved and quiet in the present.

But once a deep fog fills the town and danger sets in, Hinako is thrust into a dark adventure where she must survive the dangers within. In order to progress through the story, she must fight different creatures and complete puzzles while navigating Ebisugaoka.

Hinako is not alone, as there will be other characters she interacts with throughout the story. Firstly, Iwai Shu is Hinako's childhood friend, and “partner”. A son from a family of physicians, Shu is knowledgable on medicines and treatments.

Nishida Rinko, another one of Hinako's friends, is described as a “busybody” and “stickler for the rules”. According to the developers, she has a crush on Shu, and loves gossip and romance. Lastly, Igarashi Sakuko is a girl more relaxed than the others. Her family manages a shrine, but we do not know much more beyond that.

Overall, like previous Silent Hill Games, we can expect these characters to play a role in Hinako's story. We'll find out more as we approach the game's launch date! Overall, that includes everything we know about the Silent Hill f Release Date so far. We look forward to hearing more as we approach the game's launch this September!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.