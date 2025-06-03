Philadelphia Eagles' RB Saquon Barkley made history with his Madden 26 rating, as he becomes the first Eagles' offensive player to join the 99 Club within the game. Barkley and the Eagles experienced a spectacular 2024 campaign which saw the former Giant win his first Super Bowl Ring. Now, he enters the 2025 season as one of the best offensive players in the league, and EA Sports is giving the man the respect he deserves.

Saquon Barkley Joins Madden 99 Club, Will Be Top Rated Player in Madden 26

Along with being a cover athlete, Philadelphia Eagles' RB Saquon Barkley has officially joined the Madden NFL 99 Club, meaning he will be a 99 OVR RB when Madden 26 launches this August. The prestigious club (consisting of five members, usually) represent the best of the best in the NFL. Barkley displayed his worth after rushing for over 2,000 yards last season. Overall, Barkley earned 2,283 yards from scrimmage during the 2024-2025 season while scoring 15 touchdowns.

Additionally, Barkley also makes history as the first Philadelphia Eagles' Offensive player to receive the highest possible rating in an EA Sports game. Only two other players on the franchise have earned a 99 OVR rating in a Madden game, including:

Brian Dawkins, S – Madden 2004

David Akers, K – Madden 2006

Essentially, it's been 20 Maddens since an Eagles player earned a 99 OVR. And now, the franchise can boast that it's had one defensive, one offensive, and one special teamer on the club. Barkley also marks the first Eagle to grace a Madden cover since Madden NFL 06, which featured QB Donovan McNabb. Furthermore, this is also the first time the Eagles' star HB has joined the club.

Article Continues Below

Who Else Is In the Madden 99 Club?

As of right now we do not yet know the official members of the Madden 26 99 Club, besides Saquon Barkley. However, it's possible to see several players from last year's club return, such as:

Lamar Jackson, QB – Baltimore Ravens

Justin Jefferson, WR – Minnesota Vikings

Derrick Henry, RB – Baltimore Ravens

Trent Williams, LT – San Francisco 49ers

Like Barkley, these players all put their talent on full display last season. Therefore, it's reasonable to assume that some, if not, all of these players return.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about Saquon Barkley's historic Madden 26 rating. Between being the cover athlete and getting the highest rating, things just keep on getting better for the reigning Super Bowl champ.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.