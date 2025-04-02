The Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date has been revealed, with its price and other details revealed. Eight years after the launch of the original Switch, Nintendo is improving upon their revolutionary console with new features like Game Chat and more. But what else does the new system offer that makes it worth it for the consumer? Let's dive right in and find out!

Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date & Price

The Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date is Thursday, June 5th, 2025 in the U.S., U.K., Japan, Canada, and most major regions around the world. The console itself costs $449 USD, with a Mario Kart World Bundle that costs $499 USD. Regardless of which version you purchase, you receive the following:

A Nintendo Switch 2 System & Dock

Joy-Con Controllers, Grip, and Straps

HDMI Cable

AC Adapter

USB-C Charging Cable

The Mario Kart World Bundle includes a digital copy of the game, which also releases on June 5th. But what else makes the Switch 2 worth your money?

Nintendo Switch 2 Details

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the successor to the original Switch, released back in 2017. It can play both Nintendo Switch 2 titles, as well as select Nintendo Switch titles (physical or digital). In fact, some Nintendo Switch titles will be receiving Nintendo Switch 2 Editions, which add more content to the game.

In terms of Hardware, the Switch 2 resembles its predecessor, letting you play on TV or on the road. But there's a few quality of life improvements that make it more enjoyable. The screen is bigger, allows for better resolution, allowing you to see your favorite games in better quality.

Firstly, the Joy-Cons now magnetically attach to the system, rather than slide in. No more worrying about putting in the Joy-Con back the incorrect way, as everything will snap into place. Furthermore, Nintendo improved upon the original controller, making the SL & SR buttons larger and enhancing the analogue stick. And of course, they added a new C button, which enables you to enter a menu for GameChat and other features.

Additionally, the Switch 2 Stand is much larger, and can be adjusted to your preferred viewpoint. Overall, it looks like a massive improvement over the original Switch Stand. The system also contains 256GB of internal storage, but you can also use MicroSD Express Cards to hold data. While you can transfer data from your original Switch, you won't be able to use the original MicroSD Cards used for the original system.

The Nintendo Switch 2 now features two USB-C Cable inputs, allowing you to charge while plugging in something else. Furthermore, there's a new Microphone built into the system, allowing you to use the brand new GameChat feature. You need Online to use the feature, but Nintendo is creating an open access period where everyone can try for free.

GameChat, as the name suggests, allows you to interact with friends online as you play together. In fact, Nintendo incorporated many other ways for players to connect, including a new Nintendo Switch 2 Camera, and Screen Sharing Capabilities. You'll be able to see what your friends are playing as you explore Viewros in Metroid Prime 4 Beyond or racing in Mario Kart World.

GameShare is another new feature, allowing you to play a game with other players, even if they do not own the title. At launch, only a few games will use this feature, but Nintendo plans to add more titles.

In terms of games, there's a few interesting titles to keep your eye on when the Switch 2 launches. Mario Kart World is the game's premiere launch title, but not long after, you'll have a chance to play Donkey Kong Bananza and Metroid Prime 4 Beyond. Additionally, the Switch 2 features Switch 2 Edition games, which are upgraded versions of original titles.

Some Switch 2 Edition games include Kirby & The Forgotten Land, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild & Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and more.

Furthermore, many 3rd party titles are making their way to Switch 2, including Hogwarts Legacy, Elden Ring, Hades II, and many others. FromSoftware even revealed their new upcoming title, The DuskBloods. Overall, there's a wide variety of games coming to Switch 2.

Additionally, Online Members will also get a chance to play classic titles from various systems like GameCube, Nintendo 64, GameBoy, and much more. From classic titles, new titles, and Switch 2 edition titles, there's a lot to check out on the new system. Backwards compatibility also helps justify your purchase, allowing you to play already owned titles.

If you already own Kirby & The Forgotten Land, you only need to buy the upgrade to play its Nintendo Switch 2 edition. But you do not need to buy the game over again.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date, price, and details so far. We look forward to trying it out ourselves this Summer!

