MyFACTION is returns to WWE 2K25, which means more locker codes that you can redeem to earn all sorts of rewards. This includes Persona Cards, and much more. However, most cards expire after a limited time, and not everyone knows how to redeem them. Therefore, we created a list of all active WWE 2K25 MyFACTION Locker Codes for your convenience.

WWE 2K25 MyFACTION Locker Codes

ACTIVE:

CODE REWARD EXPIRY ELITEROCK2K25 Mattell Elite The Rock Persona Card March 16th, 2025

EXPIRED:

CODE Reward EXPIRY

Overall, these are all the current and expired locker codes in WWE 2K25. But how exactly do you redeem them and earn the rewards?

How to Redeem Locker Codes

To Redeem Locker Codes in WWE 2K25:

Head to the MyFACTION menu

In the ‘Live Tab', select the icon for Locker Codes

Enter your code and hit Enter to redeem

*For any packs, you can visit the “Store” Tab and get them from the ‘Unopened Packs'.

Firstly, you need to head to the MyFACTION Menu from your home screen. Once you're in the mode, you need to enter the ‘Live' Tab, and select the Locker Code icon. Once you're there, it's just a matter of redeeming the code. If it doesn't work check to make sure the code was entered correctly, or if it's still active.

Overall, redeeming codes is easy, but the real trick is keeping an eye out for them. Some codes last for a limited time, and you might not realize it before it's gone. Therefore, keep checking back often to see if any new codes release.

To find new codes, follow the game's official social channels, which is the best place to find out about new announcements. But if you want a full collection of codes, you can always come back here to see all active codes in one spot.

And that includes everything you need to know about the WWE 2K25 Locker Codes. We hope this guide makes your MyFACTION experience just a bit more convenient.

In other news, feel free to learn more about the game's other modes. Showcase returns this year, with over 70 earnable rewards if you complete manage to complete all objectives. Furthermore, the game features over 300 characters for you to get in the ring with. See you in the ring!

