Brawl Stars will be removing its Mastery System after an upcoming event ends, taking Masteries out of the game entirely as they also rework Trophy Road. While not a Brawl Talk, there will be some big changes coming to the game in terms of player progression. But before they arrive, there will be a limited-time event, offering players a huge opportunity to earn lots of rewards at an extremely fast pace!

Brawl Stars Releases New Event Before Masteries Removal

Before Brawl Stars removes its Mastery system, players can partake in the limited-time 1000Masteries Event until June 24th, 2025. Throughout the event, you can earn Mastery Points by winning or being the Star Player of the Match. Additionally, the more Mastery Points earned by the community, the better rewards you'll earn over time:

10 Billion – 100% Mastery Madness

20 Billion – 10 Random Starr Drops

40 Billion – 200% Mastery Madness

70 Billion – Mastery Tombstone Pin (delivered after the next game Update)

100 Billion – 300% Mastery Madness

150 Billion – Mega Trophy Box

200 Billion – 400% Mastery Madness

250 Billion – Mastery Tombstone Player Icon (delivered after the next game Update)

300 Billion – 500% Mastery Madness

350 Billion – Legendary Starr Drop

450 Billion – Dead Rose Spray (delivered after the next game Update)

500 Billion – 1000% Mastery Madness

600 Billion – New Title (delivered after the next game Update)

700 Billion – Hypercharge Starr Drop (delivered after the next game Update)

1000 Billion – 2000% Mastery Madness (“SECRET” MILESTONE)

You can only earn a certain amount of Mastery Points per day, capping your maximum possible amount. Furthermore, you can only en them in Trophy Matches, Ranked, and Mega Pig. Community Maps do not provide Mastery Points. We recommend completing masteries for Legendary and Mythic Brawlers, who offer more rewards. However, play the event and compete with who you want, whenever you want.

This event will help players unlock any remaining unlocked masteries, if they were looking to complete that system. Some of the mastery rewards will still be available in the reworked trophy road system, which we'll dive into later.

Supercell claims the removal is due to the lack of interest in the mechanic. According to the developer, only 11.8% of players have a Brawler Title since the system first released in 2023. Instead, Supercell wants to make many of these rewards available in Trophy Road, where everyone can passively earn these rewards, regardless of their preferred brawler.

Records will continue the concept of masteries, allowing you to complete challenges and earn cosmetic rewards. So you'll still be able to earn some cool, unique rewards for your favorite brawler. But now you won't be forced to play as certain brawlers either, if you just like trophy grinding.

Some Records will require you to do certain things, like pull of a 1-v-3 in Knockout. These, unlike Masteries, really test your ability to perform well with a Brawler, as opposed to just earning trophies with them. Complete Records to earn special Battle Frames and show them off to your club mates!

Article Continues Below

Brawl Stars Trophy Road Rework Explained Trophy Road will be receiving a major rework in Brawl Stars in June, 2025. Many of the Mastery Rewards will be going towards the reworked Trophy Road in Brawl Stars. Most rewards will be transferred as “raw” currency, while others will be converted into Starr Drops or into Records. Furthermore, you'll see a lot more bling in trophy road now, giving you more money to spend on skins.

In Brawl Stars players earn trophies for each win (or top 4 ranking in a Showdown match). That way, instead of focusing on specific brawlers and their masteries, you'll gain rewards for playing as any brawler. Just unlocked Kaze or Jae-Yong? Use them to gain an easy 400-500 trophies and build up your Trophy Road numbers. In addition to the new rewards and extended trophy count, Trophy Road received a huge visual overhaul. Trophy Road haas been split up into different, themed sections that give you something different to look at as you progress through the road. Let's compare the new Trophy Road with the former (70k Trophy Totals): Item OLD Trophy Road NEW Trophy Road Coins 41,110 109,100 Power Points 12,150 18,600 Credits 16,080 8,175 Starr Drop 29 33 Mythic Drop 7 N/A Legendary Drop 7 25 Hypercharge Drop N/A 3 Rare Brawlers N/A 8 Super Rare Brawlers N/A 10 Bling N/A 3,600

Additionally, once you reach the 70k-100k threshold, you'll be able to earn even more rewards like:

32,400 more Coins

4,350 more Power Points

2,775 Credits

9 Starr Drops

8 Legendary Drops

A Hypercharge Drop

1,200 Bling

Overall, that includes everything to know about Brawl Stars' new Masteries Event, the new Trophy Road system, and more. We hope players find this system a bit more fruitful, as they grind with their favorite characters. In other news, check out some of the other new happenings in Brawl Stars recently. From Wasabi Powers, to a new rarity, there's a lot to digest. But don't forget to complete your Masteries during the event to earn some amazing rewards!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.