The San Antonio Spurs have the opportunity to make a splash during the offseason, but it's uncertain what they'll do. With the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft, they can continue to build their young core, or they can use that pick to make a trade for a big star. The two players who have been talked about for the Spurs are Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, as they are two players who can take the team to the next level.

There was recently a surprise name that came up for the Spurs, and it was Jaylen Brown. With the Boston Celtics possibly making a few moves in the offseason, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated thinks Brown should be a player to watch out for. The one question is what the Celtics would ask for in return.

“I think if you're Boston, you're not going to ask for a Stephon Castle. You're not going to get a Stephon Castle in a potential Jaylen Brown deal,” Mannix said on The Off C'season show. “You would get the No. 2 pick back in return. You would get the Devin Vassells, the Keldon Johnsons, future first-round capital. That's something I'd watch if and when the Giannis Antetokounmpo stuff shakes itself out over the next few weeks.”

Trading for Antetokounmpo, the Spurs might have to give up more than they want. In a deal for Brown, they could probably keep a few more assets.

Could the Spurs try to trade for Jaylen Brown?

All reports have noted that the Celtics weren't looking to trade Brown and Jayson Tatum, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“Even though NBA fans love to stir the pot by creating their own trade proposals and ideas, neither Tatum nor Brown are on their way out of Boston entering the summer, league sources confirmed to ClutchPoints,” Siegel wrote.

It's hard to see if anything would entice the Celtics to trade for Brown, but the idea of him being on the Spurs would make San Antonio fans interested.

“I think Jaylen Brown is — at his age with his contract status, his playoff pedigree — I think that's worth it,” Mannix said. “And all of a sudden, you've got Fox, you've got Brown, you've got Castle, and you've got Wemby backstopping that team. That's a championship contender in the Western Conference next season.”

The Spurs have the assets they need to make a trade for a big star, and at this point, it could come down to who they think fits best on the team, whether that's Durant, Antetokounmpo, or even Brown.