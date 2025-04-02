The The Mario Kart World Release Date is not far off, with a new trailer showing off gameplay and more. Mario Kart World is the newest entry in the long-running Mario Kart series, which began in 1992. This Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive brings back many loveable characters from old Mario Kart games, but with new tracks and features to make it better than ever. Without further ado, let's take a further look.

Mario Kart World Release Date – June 5th, 2025

The Mario Kart World Release Date is Thursday, June 5th, 2025. The game will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 and serves as one of the system's launch titles.

Mario Kart World Gameplay

Mario Kart World features the same classic gameplay we've come to expect from the series after all these years. However, it adds new features, characters, and some exciting new modes never seen before in a Mario Kart game.

Weather conditions now play a bigger role in gameplay. Rain and other conditions may affect your vehicle, making it more challenging to traverse the game's many maps. But that's not the only thing you need to watch out for, as 23 other drivers will try and knock you out in pursuit of first place.

Mario Kart World offers the same classic Grand Prix mode, where you race across four maps in an effort to win the Cup. However, the game adds two new modes which change up the formula entirely.

Firstly, Knockout Tour is an exciting race in which you must finish in a certain position to stay in the race. For Example, if you need to be in 8th place by the time you reach the checkpoint, and you're in 9th or 10th, you'll be eliminated. Therefore, you need to do everything you can to stay alive in this exciting knockout tour.

Furthermore, there's a new Free Roam Mode, where you and your friends can explore the courses of the game. Take photos with the game's photo mode, and enjoy the tracks without any pressure to finish first.

Mario Kart World also brings back and adds many characters. Of course you'll be able to drive as Mario, Luigi, Peach, and many others. But you'll also see returning characters like Baby Mario and Luigi, King Boo, and many others from previous titles. Furthermore, the game seems to have different outfits for characters, increasing your variety of customization.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Mario Kart World Release Date so far. We look forward to hearing more as we approach the game's launch this summer!

