Former Wild star Devan Dubnyk makes new career move following NHL retirement

Former Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk has retired from the NHL at the age of 36. However, he isn’t stepping away from the game of hockey. Not by a long shot.

Dubnyk confirmed his retirement to The Pioneer Press. The former Wild star also confirmed his new position as an analyst with NHL Network. He made his regular season debut for the network on Thursday.

It wasn’t his first appearance for NHL Network, however. The former Wild goaltender made his broadcasting debut during last season’s playoffs. His first game was a chaotic affair between bitter rivals Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.

That game featured a whopping four goals in less than 90 seconds. It was a bit of a baptism by fire for the veteran netminder who made his living stopping pucks.

“I remember we came back from break and there were so many goals in that game that I hadn’t seen all of them. It was live and I was trying to give my take on a goal that I hadn’t even seen yet, just because it happened so quick,” Dubnyk said.

The former Wild star and NHL Network worked through the summer to reach an agreement for this upcoming season. And now that he’s getting more comfortable with it, it’s an enjoyable experience for the 36-year-old.

“It’s been fun to stay in the game,” Dubnyk said. “There were some nerves going in. Now, getting a chance to do it more, I’ve been able to put my own personality in there. I’m really enjoying it.”

Dubnyk played 12 years in the NHL, spending the majority of his time with the Wild. It was with the wild that he broke out as a true star. He finished top three in Vezina Trophy voting three times and top five on another occasion with the Wild.

Dubnyk finished his NHL career with 253 wins, 206 losses, and 54 overtime losses. He is a three-time All-Star, and he holds the Wild franchise record for most wins in a single season with 40.