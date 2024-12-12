The Minnesota Wild have released a pair of key health updates as they continue preparations to host the defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

Forward Mats Zuccarello and Jonas Brodin, who have missed the last combined 19 games due to injury, were on the ice on Thursday for the first time along with their teammates.

While coach John Hynes didn't have an exact timeline for them to return, the fact that they were skating is a good sign, via NHL.com.

“It's really good, just in the sense that they were able to skate,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “They'll do some extra work after practice, and then probably skating [Friday], and then we'll see.

“I don't have a timeline on them yet, other than that they've obviously progressed well to get in the team setting. Now maybe we'll get them a little bit of contact and some extra work and see how they respond.”

Zuccarello has missed the last 12 games with a lower-body injury, while Brodin has been sidelined for the last seven games with an upper-body injury. Before his injury, Zuccarello had scored six goals with eight assists, while Brodin had two goals with six assists.

The Wild and Oilers are scheduled to face off at 8:30 PM EST.

Mats Zuccarello is in his sixth season with the Wild

Zuccarello has been absent since mid-November; he was struck in the stomach by a Brock Faber shot and required surgery to repair the issue.

He began his NHL career with the New York Rangers, spending nearly a full decade with the team before being dealt to the Dallas Stars at the 2019 NHL Trade Deadline. During the summer, he accepted a multi-year contract from the Wild, and has been playing in the Twin Cities ever since.

In September of 2023, Zuccarello agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Wild.

Meanwhile, Brodin has spent his entire NHL career with the Wild after being taken in the 2011 NHL Draft and starting his professional journey in the 2012-13 season.

In September of 2020, he was re-signed to a seven-year, $42 million extension.