Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Shohei Ohtani praised Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski following a 3–1 loss. Misiorowski delivered a breakout performance Tuesday night. He silenced one of the league’s most dangerous lineups and earned the respect of baseball’s biggest star. After surrendering a 431-foot leadoff homer to Ohtani, the rookie quickly regrouped. Jacob Misiorowski struck out 12 Dodgers over six dominant innings to secure the win.

Shohei Ohtani struck early for the Dodgers, crushing an 0–2 curveball deep into the night. The blast marked his 31st home run of the season. However, Misiorowski didn’t flinch. Instead, he responded by striking out five straight batters after the homer. Throughout his six innings of work, he allowed just four hits and one walk. Moreover, his fastball consistently hit triple digits. That electric velocity further highlighted an arsenal that has quickly made him one of the league’s most talked-about young arms.

After the game, Ohtani praised Misiorowski’s poise and pitch selection. In particular, he noted that the rookie’s command and control stood out. Additionally, Misiorowski mixed all four pitches with impressive precision. As a result, he kept Dodgers hitters off balance while confidently attacking the strike zone.

“Really good stuff. Aggressive in the zone,” Ohtani said of Misiorowski through an interpreter. “But what stood out most to me was his command and control.”

Milwaukee finally gave Misiorowski some run support in the fourth inning, when Andrew Vaughn and Isaac Collins each drove in a run with RBI singles. Then, in the eighth, Sal Frelick added insurance with a solo homer to stretch the lead. Meanwhile, on the other side, Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw allowed three earned runs and took the loss, despite delivering a solid overall outing. Kershaw called Jacob Misiorowski “unbelievable” amidst the standout performance.

Misiorowski’s performance drew praise not only for the results but for how he bounced back from the early damage. Facing Ohtani again later in the game, he struck out the two-time MVP in a key moment, flashing both composure and competitiveness.

For Milwaukee, the win was a big one. For Misiorowski, it might be a turning point, the night he proved he belongs. Jose Quintana takes the mound for Brewers in the series finale against the Dodgers.