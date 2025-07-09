The Milwaukee Brewers have quite the fireballer in rookie Jacob Misiorowski. On Tuesday, he dominated the Los Angeles Dodgers with 12 strikeouts in a 3-1 victory.

Interestingly, what fueled his fire was giving up a home run to Shohei Ohtani in the first inning.

Misiorowksi, whose fastball is clocked at 102 mph, threw Ohtani a curveball clocked at 88.2 mph on an 0-2 count. In the process, Ohtani hit his 31st career home run and his 21st lead-off homer.

Afterward, Misiorowski was virtually unstoppable. Not only did he struck out 12, he only gave up 4 hits. He also struck out Ohtani in the third inning on a curveball.

Misiorowski later credited Ohtani's solo dinger as the impetus for his stirring performance, per ESPN.

“It's Shohei Ohtani,” Misiorowski said. “You kind of expect [that]. It's cool to see him do it in action, but it fires me up even more coming back the next at-bat and striking him out. I'm right there. I think it was a moment of like, ‘OK, now we go.'”

Also, Misiorowski received praise from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts as he dealt them their fifth straight loss.

“Hard to find a silver lining when a guy strikes out 12 guys,” Roberts said per SportsNet LA. “Never feels good when you lose 5 in a row.”

Meanwhile, the Brewers stand at 52-40 and are 2.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. Additionally, they have won six out of their last ten games.

Jacob Misiorowski's breakthrough rookie season with the Brewers

Misiorowski is in the midst of his rookie year with the Brewers. Thus far, he has produced some solid numbers.

He is 4-1 with an 2.81 ERA and 33 strikeouts. Recently, Misiorowski was named the NL Player of the Month and the first Brewers pitcher to do so since Ben Sheets in 2001.

Additionally, he became the first pitcher since 1900 to achieve more wins than hits in his first two starts. Misiorowski threw 11 consecutive innings without giving up a hit.

