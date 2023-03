The Minnesota Wild have made one last splash with just minutes to go until the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday.

The Wild acquired offensive defenseman John Klingberg from the Anaheim Ducks, just minutes after bringing in Oskar Sundqvist from the Detroit Red Wings.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

More to come on this developing story.