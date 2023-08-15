Outside of Matt Dumba leaving them, the Minnesota Wild have a largely quiet free-agency adventure. Team general manager Bill Guerin is very much aware of that. He even opened up about the lack of activity by the front office in addressing some of the team's needs via the FA market.

Via Jessi Pierce of NHL.com:

“I would have loved to have been more active (in free agency),” Wild general manager Bill Guerin said. “At certain times of the day you get frustrated, but then you look at your board and you realize that most of your team is already intact. … for the most part, our team is together and we're happy with that.”

It's not easy for Guerin to operate behind the desk if the goal is to impress Wild fans with splashy moves. With the dead caps hits of Ryan Suter's and Zach Parise's buyouts, the Wild aren't exactly operating with spacious financial legroom to chase after notable free agents. Minnesota only has a cap space of just a little over $1.6 million, per CapFriendly.

The two names Minnesota has inked so far in the offseason via free agency are centers Jacob Lucchini and Vinni Lettieri.

But what's important for Guerin right now is that he believes in the Wild and the team's current outlook, having also extended Filip Gustavsson, Marcus Johansson, and Frederick Gaudreau.

The Wild made the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season but got eliminated in the first round — the third time in a row it's happened to the team.