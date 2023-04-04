The 2022-23 NHL regular season is winding down, and the Stanley Cup Playoffs are on the horizon. Monday night saw another team claim their spot in the playoffs. That team is the Minnesota Wild.

The Wild clinched their playoff spot after gaining a point against the Vegas Golden Knights and the Nashville Predators lost to the Dallas Stars. The Stars also clinched a spot thanks to their win over Nashville.

Minnesota will make their 10th appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the last 11 seasons. The last time the Wild failed to make the playoffs was in 2018-19. Despite their ability to make the playoffs, the team hasn’t had much success during this run.

The Wild have only advanced past the first round twice in their last 10 appearances. And in those two instances, the team lost in the second round both times.

Minnesota has not advanced to the Western Conference Finals since the 2002-03 season. The Wild lost to the Anaheim Mighty Ducks that year, who fell short of the Stanley Cup in their own right.

The Wild certainly hope this year brings different results. Minnesota is led by star forward Kirill Kaprizov, who is nursing an injury and hasn’t played since March 8.

When he plays, however, he is the team’s best player. Kaprizov has 39 goals in 65 games this season, and had a franchise record 47 goals and 108 points last season.

The Wild are not alone in the Western Conference playoff picture. Besides them and the Stars, the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, and Vegas Golden Knights have punched their tickets to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.