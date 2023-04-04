The Stanley Cup Playoffs are quickly approaching, and teams are claiming their spot in the quest for Lord Stanley’s Cup. On Monday, the Dallas Stars added their name to the list of playoff teams.

The Stars qualified for the playoffs thanks to a victory over the Nashville Predators. It’s their second consecutive playoff birth, and their fourth in the last five seasons.

The Stars are not too far removed from a lengthy playoff run. Dallas advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2019-20, facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning came out victorious, however.

Beyond that run, it has been a minute since the Stars had a deep playoff run. Before that Stanley Cup Finals appearance, Dallas’ last appearance in the finals came in 1999-00.

The Stars’ loss to the Lightning that year extended their Stanley Cup drought as well. The team last won the Stanley Cup in 1998-99 when they defeated the Buffalo Sabres.

Star forward Jason Robertson led this year’s team offensively. The 23-year-old winger has exploded this season, recording the first 100-point season in franchise history.

The Stars have also received major contributions from key veteran pieces. Winger Jamie Benn is second on the team with 72 points on the season. Behind him is center Joe Pavelski, who incredibly has recorded 70 points in his age-38 season.

The Stars are not the first Western Conference team to clinch a playoff spot. They join the Minnesota Wild, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, and Vegas Golden Knights in representing the West in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.