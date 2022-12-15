By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Minnesota Wild recently acquired enforcer Ryan Reaves in a trade with the New York Rangers, and he’s quickly acclimating to life in the Twin Cities. During a clash against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night, Reaves delivered arguably the hit of the season onto an unsuspecting Filip Hronek. After the game, Reaves defended the open-ice leveler, dropping a warning to opposing players and Hroken in the process, via Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Via The Athletic:

“I hope he’s okay, but you’ve gotta know when I’m on the ice and definitely don’t skate at me like that,” Reaves said of his hit on Hronek.

RYAN REAVES OH MY GOD 😱 pic.twitter.com/YqcUMrVH8P — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 15, 2022

Hronek wasn’t paying enough attention to his surroundings after receiving the puck in the neutral zone. Unfortunately for him, that’s a big mistake when Ryan Reaves is on the ice, and he learned why in a painful lesson. While some fans were calling for Reaves to be suspended, the league deemed the hit to be clean and he was not issued a penalty, nor a suspension.

It was absolutely a bone-crunching hit from Reaves, but he was absolutely in the right to deliver it. Hronek was caught with his head down after receiving the puck, and he paid the price for his lack of awareness. As Reaves said himself, “you’ve gotta know when I’m on the ice.” Hronek, evidently, did not.

Reaves has made a living in the NHL as one of the league’s biggest enforcers and tough guys. There’s not a player he’d back down from in a fight, and he even showcased his hands against the Red Wings, dropping Ben Chiarot in a short-lived skirmish that saw them both pick up fighting majors.