Andy Murray had high hopes for Wimbledon. The British tennis star wanted to face Novak Djokovic at SW19. His ‘perfect' preparation just came to an end at Queen's Club tennis as the Surbiton Trophy winner lost to Alex De Minaur.

Queen's Club tennis saw a lot of greats compete as most of them were preparing for Wimbledon. The grass-court tournament is also where Andy Murray lost in the first round against Alex De Minaur. He suffered a 6-3, 6-1 loss against the Scot. Andy Murray still kept his composure and gave massive props to his opponent, per Alasdair Mackenzie of Eurosport.

“I don't want to overanalyze. It's easy to overreact. I lost to a good player. It's obviously not the same level of opponents, but I won Nottingham last week without dropping a set. I only lost one set in Surbiton. I was holding serve very comfortably, moving well, hitting the ball good. There are a lot of positive signs there,” said Andy Murray.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The British tennis star had a 10-match winning streak that ranged from Surbiton and Nottingham. He also won both of the tournaments in order to prepare for Wimbledon. His ATP ranking went up as high as number 38. However, Andy Murray needed to be ranked 32nd in order to be seeded at Wimbledon. This loss at Queen's definitely set him back.

Andy Murray's winning streak may have ended on a bitter note but he has shown no signs of stopping. The loss may have merited him a bracket position to face off against Novak Djokovic.