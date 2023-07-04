Andy Murray spoke out ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon tournament, calling for increased women's coaching participation throughout the tennis world.

“It's strange, I'm probably surprised there's not more female coaches across both (men's and women's) Tours,” Murray told the press ahead of the Wimbledon championships.

Murray believes that encouraging more women's coaches at the lower levels of tennis will bring it up through the top ranks.

“But it's probably slightly more deeper-rooted than just the top of the game. I think it's probably the case throughout the sport. It probably starts from the bottom up,” Murray continued.

Murray worked with female coach Amelie Mauresmo for three years, coinciding with two of his Grand Slam victories and some of the most successful years of his career as the world No. 1 ranking.

The 36-year-old will take on fellow countryman Ryan Peniston on Tuesday morning in the first round of the tournament, where he will attempt to make another magical run.

He was disappointed not to be seeded at SW19 this year, falling just short after a loss at the Queen's Cup in June. He had rattled off 10 straight grass victories before that, including two Challenger titles, and was looking to be in prime form heading into the Grand Slam.

The two-time Wimbledon champion holds the eighth best odds to win it all despite his 40th spot in the world rankings. He has demonstrated a championship pedigree on his home country's grass courts, and has earned the respect of oddsmakers in his favorite tournament.