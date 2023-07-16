Carlos Alcaraz made history at Wimbledon — and was promptly congratulated by his fellow Spaniard in Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz came back from a set down to defeat Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to win the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

The Spaniard not only won his first SW19 title in the process — as well as his second Grand Slam title overall — but also did it by notably defeating the 23-time Grand Slam winner many believe to be the greatest of all time.

In what could very well be a “changing of the guard” moment, Alcaraz received the ultimate respect from his compatriot and 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal, who took to Twitter to congratulate his fellow countryman.

“Congratulations Carlos Alcaraz. You have given us immense joy today and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is, such as Wimbledon whom you have joined today,” Nadal tweeted (translation via Twitter). “A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, Champion!!!”

Alcaraz already made huge strides last year by winning the US Open.

He became the only player outside the Big Four, Marin Cilic, Stan Wawrinka and Daniil Medvedev to win a major trophy in the last 17 years and he did it at 19 years of age no less.

However, he also faced Casper Ruud in the final to win at Flushing Meadows and with his semifinal defeat to Djokovic in the French Open last month, there were doubts as to whether he could win a title while the latter was playing.

Those doubts are now dispelled.