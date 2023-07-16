Carlos Alcaraz outlasted Novak Djokovic in an epic final match at the All England Club on Sunday, becoming the youngest men's Wimbledon champion since Boris Becker in 1985.

After a grueling 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory that lasted almost five hours, the 20-year-old wunderkind went out of his way to shower Djokovic with appropriate praise.

"Since I was born, you were already winning tournaments"@DjokerNole has been an inspiration for @carlosalcaraz from a young age#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/B5KrObv2Wm — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023

Djokovic, 36, entered this year's tournament as winner of the last four Wimbledon championships. He broke the men's record for Grand Slam titles in January, winning the Australian Open for his 23rd Grand Slam. Djokovic's first win at a Grand Slam came all the way back in 2008, when he won the Australian Open at 20 years old.

Alcaraz was four years old back then, even younger when Djokovic earned his first singles title in 2007. The newly minted Wimbledon champion's post-match praise of Djokovic might've been a slight exaggeration, but hardly hyperbole. Djokovic really has been winning ATP tournaments for nearly Alcaraz's entire life.

Could Alcaraz follow in Djokovic's footsteps as the next dominant player in men's tennis? There's a void to be filled in wake of Roger Federer's retirement and Rafael Nadal set to hang it up in 2024. Djokovic clearly isn't finished competing for titles at the sport's highest level, but Alcaraz's rapid improvement on grass of late seemingly cements his place as the best player in the world.

Only time will tell if the Spanish sensation's career will be as historic as those of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal. Alcaraz's first win at Wimbledon, though, is yet another example of him taking the torch from legendary predecessors with over a decade of tennis in front of him.