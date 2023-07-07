Casper Ruud had to bow out early in Wimbledon this year due to his loss to Liam Broady. Only Novak Djokovic stood in his way to win the French Open. Now, he has to work his way up in the ATP rankings to earn another shot at a grand slam title. Although, the Norwegian tennis star has other plans that involve The Weeknd as he stays in the UK.

The French Open was the closest shot Casper Ruud had to win a major. His loss to Novak Djokovic prompted a redemption run at SW19. All of his hopes fell through after the 142nd-ranked player shattered his chances to win the grass-court championship. The Roland-Garros runner-up does have some reasons to stay in the tournament, via David Kane of Tennis.com.

“I think I have doubles tomorrow, so actually I have a good excuse to stay,” he said.

He also added that he might see The Weeknd, who will perform in the UK in the middle of the Wimbledon schedule.

“I think I might try to catch the show, yes,” the Norwegian jokingly said.

He did not forget to give his props to Liam Broady.

“It's just difficult. But I'm going to keep trying. I have a goal, of course, in my career to try to do well here at some point. It didn't happen this year. I'll come back. I honestly love coming here. It's such a special place. Every year they do really, really many, a lot of really good improvements. They take really good care of the players,” Casper Ruud declared after the upset.

There is a lot of work to do for Casper Ruud. Will he win a grand slam before the year ends?