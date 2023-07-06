The highest-ranked seed yet to fall in the gentlemen’s draw at Wimbledon was ousted Thursday as Liam Broady upset fourth-seeded Caper Ruud in five sets to reach the third round of The Championships. With the win, Broady became the first British man to defeat a top-five-ranked player at Wimbledon since Andy Murray defeated Novak Djokovic to win the title in 2013.

It is only Broady's second time reaching the third round of a Grand Slam in his career. He also reached the third round at Wimbledon last year, losing to Alex de Minaur in straight sets. Broady received a wild card bid in both tournaments.

After the match, Broady discussed how he remained so relaxed and joked about a conversation he had with his mother before the victory.

“I've already won 80 grand this week, so you can chill out!” Broady said.

The Brit added a little more money to his winnings with this victory. He'll play Denis Shapovalov in the third round.

It's another disappointing end to a Grand Slam for Ruud who also fell in the second round at Wimbledon last year. He has yet to make it to the third round in singles at the All-English Club in four entries in the main draw. The 24-year-old reached the final in three of the last five Grand Slams entering Wimbledon but failed to win any of them.

The British crowd was certainly behind Liam Broady during this memorable match. He'll likely be back on Centre Court for his third-round match on Saturday.