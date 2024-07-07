When top-seeded Iga Swiatek was beaten in the fourth round at Wimbledon, it seemed to be great news for second-seeded Coco Gauff in her attempt to earn her first championship at the legendary tournament. However, when Gauff took her place on Centre Court, she found herself in an uphill battle with Emma Navarro from start to finish.

Navarro, the No. 19 seed in the tournament, played with confidence and aggressiveness throughout and recorded a 6-4, 6-3 upset triumph. The 23-year-old Navarro has played sensational tennis during the first part of the Wimbledon fortnight. Prior to defeating Gauff, she beat four-time major champion Naomi Osaka.

The former NCAA singles champion dictated the pace of the match throughout and neither Gauff nor her coach Brad Gilbert could come up with any effective answers.

Navarro was forthcoming in her post-match interview about how she was able to overcome one of the top players in women's tennis.

“I played really aggressively. Coco's obviously an amazing player. I have a ton of respect for her and what she's done at such a young age is really amazing. I knew she wasn't going to make it easy on me tonight,” Navarro said. “But I wanted to play aggressively and push back against her game and I think I was able to do that.”

Navarro moves forward, but few of the top seeds can say the same thing

The top seeds have been falling dramatically at Wimbledon. As the tournament heads into the quarterfinal round, only two of the top 10 highest seeds remain in the competition. No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, who won Wimbledon in 2022, is still competing and so is seventh-seeded Jasmine Paolini of Italy.

Ryabinka dominated in her fourth-round match on Saturday and eliminated Caroline Wozniacki by a 6-0, 6-1 score. Paolini was engaged in a tight three-set match against No. 12 Madison Keys Sunday, and she advanced to the quarterfinals when Keys had to drop out due to injury. The score in the final set was 5-5 when Keys had to retire.

Gauff did not take advantage of the opportunity she had in the tournament, and her remarks after the match indicated she was not happy with the lack of direction she received from her team.

“We had a game plan going in, and I felt that it wasn't working. I don't always ask for advice from the box, but today was one of those moments where I felt like I didn't have solutions,” Gauff said. “Mentally it was a lot going on, and I felt like I wanted more direction.”

Gauff won the U.S. Open last year.

Navarro will have a chance to keep her tournament chances alive on Tuesday when she faces Paolini. The other women's quarterfinal match set for Tuesday will Donna Vekic of Croatia against Lulu Sun of New Zealand. Vekic defeated Paula Badosa of Spain by a 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 score. Sun upset English star and crowd favorite Emma Radacanu by a 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 margin.