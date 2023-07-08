Emma Raducanu has struggled to find her previous brilliance from the 2022 US Open where she won the entire tournament as a qualifier. But while she's inconsistent and rather injury-prone since Flushing Meadows, that performance in the Big Apple has earned her a ton of money. The Brit is currently sidelined with a wrist problem therefore she's not playing in Wimbledon. However, she will earn more than any other British player when the event is all over.

Per The Daily Mail, Raducanu is set to rake in $516,107 from sponsorship deals. In other words, just over $172,000 per week. Truly insane. Since she has English, Canadian, Chinese, and Romanian roots, the youngster has endorsements all around the globe.

Katie Boulter, Britain's other claim to fame in women's tennis, can earn over $400,000 if she reaches the quarterfinals. But, she's up against world No. 3 and reigning champion Elena Rybakina in the third round, which is an extremely difficult task in itself. Rybakina is one of the most in-form players on the WTA Tour.

Emma Raducanu's only career title came at the US Open and she did reach the fourth round at Wimbledon back in 2021, too. Other than that, she's had little success. Her highest ranking is No. 10 in the world but at the moment, she's No. 132.

Raducanu has sponsorship deals with Nike, Tiffany and Co., Evian, and British Airways, among others. Although the consistent cash flow is nice, there is no question the 20-year-old would love to get back on the tour and show she's more than just a one-hit-wonder.