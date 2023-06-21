Emma Raducanu has been told what she needs to do to turn her tennis career around.

Raducanu broke out in the sports world when she won the 2021 US Open as an 18-year-old. In the process, she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in tennis history.

However, it's been anything but smooth sailing since then.

The Briton — now a household name in tennis — has dealt with a number of injuries while her performances on the court haven't reached expectations, having failed to advance beyond the second round in any Grand Slam since.

Now outside the top 100 of the WTA rankings, she will miss the ongoing grass-court season as she recently underwent triple surgery. After the surgery, she announced she had parted ways with Sebastian Sachs as she seeks her sixth coach in over two years.

And for former British No. 1 Tim Henman, he believes now is the time for Raducanu to get a full and proper team in place ahead of her comeback.

“From Emma’s point of view, she’s had these three surgeries, she’s going to be out of the game for some time,” Henman told Metro. “It’s a really good opportunity for her to get that structure right.

“That includes a tennis coach, a physio and a fitness trainer. Hopefully that’s something she will implement so when she is ready to come back and work on her game he’s got a good team around her.”

There is no comeback date for Raducanu as of yet.

However, whenever she does return, Henman hopes she is 100 percent fit and ready to compete.

“It’s related to if she is healthy,” he added. “If she’s healthy, has done all the rehabilitation and fitness work and she is ready to play, then play.

“If she’s not, then don’t play. It’s going to be dictated by her body. She’s got to be 100 per cent fit.”

Raducanu recently spoke up about her mental health struggles since the US Open win.

“I am resilient, my tolerance is high, but it's not easy,” she said. “And sometimes I think to myself I wish I'd never won the US Open, I wish that didn't happen. Then I am like, remember that feeling, remember that promise, because it was completely pure.”

“… I was under so much pressure to perform, people had no idea what was going on and I had to have this façade, to keep everything inside. It has been really hard. And then to be scrutinised for it when they don't know what is going on. I am very young and still learning and making mistakes. It is a lot harder when you are making mistakes in front of everyone, and everyone has something to say about it.”