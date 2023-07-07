As if athletes needed another reason to dread press conferences, tennis player Paula Badosa was subjected to one of the more befuddling and awkward lines of questioning in recent memory. And it came after she suffered injury again and retired from her second-round Wimbledon match Friday.

Apparently, victory is in the eye of the beholder, though, as Badosa was congratulated for the “win” by a member of the media after the match. “I lost,” she corrected after falling 2-6, 0-1 (walkover to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk), via BBC Sport. The man was unfazed by his blunder and carried on with his question like nothing had happened at all. And it only got more uncomfortable from there.

When the interviewer thinks you've won… but you didn't 😬 This was one awkward press conference for Paula Badosa #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sz7UrATG8p — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 7, 2023

He noted the Spaniard's recent injury troubles- multiple walkovers and in-match injuries over the last year caused her to dip in the rankings and miss the first two Grand Slams of the season- and asked Badosa to discuss her fitness and confidence level. That is actually a fair question on the surface after so many setbacks, but the tone of the interview had already been set after the prior botch. Moreover, the wounds are still fresh after another devastating outcome for the former No. 2 player in the world.

“I'm not feeling at my best form, I just retired, so yeah,” Badosa responded. Perhaps the reporter could have exercised better timing or taken a more thorough look at the match sheet. One does have to wonder, though, if the 25-year-old's team needs to devise a different preparation plan going forward in order to avoid any more health roadblocks. The star potential remains, but the current No. 35-ranked player in the world cannot generate any momentum at all right now.

In any case, Paula Badosa displayed grace and class through the whole exchange. Hopefully all of that composure will pay off as she continues to trudge through another ailment. And maybe it will rub off on boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas in his big Wimbledon clash with crowd favorite Andy Murray.