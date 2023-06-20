Wimbledon is fast approaching and the grass-court stars are out. Most tennis fans are set to follow the ongoing rise of Americans Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz. The two players from the USA achieved a feat that has not been seen since Mardy Fish and Andy Roddick.

The USA finally has two top ten players in the ATP standings since July 2011. Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz achieved the feat for their country during the Stuttgart Open. Both are also 25 years old and are making a name for themselves ahead of Wimbledon. The last Americans to achieve this feat were Mardy Fish and Andy Roddick, per Yahoo Sports.

Frances Tiafoe dominated the Stuttgart Open. He won his first major title on the grasscourt in his previous tournament. Tiafoe aims to retain his hot streak at the Queen's Club Championships. His opponent for the Round of 32 will be Dutchman Botic van de Schulp. However, Tiafoe remains focused on his sole goal this grass-court season which is Wimbledon.

“To win the title in a match like that and be in the Top 10 – that's a lot of emotions for a guy like me. I have big hopes for Queen's. But my eyes are set on Wimbledon. I want to make an impression at that tournament. I want to be in a strong position there,” he said.

Taylor Fritz remains eighth in the ATP world tennis standings. He is also competing in Queen's Club championship to prepare for Wimbledon. Along with Jiri Lehecka, they have made it past the Round of 16 in the men's doubles category.

Both Americans are doing well and are expected to make deep runs at SW19.