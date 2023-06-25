Nick Kyrgios is at risk of not featuring at Wimbledon this year.

The talented Aussie announced Saturday that he would be withdrawing from the Mallorca Open — which takes place June 25 to July 1 — because of injury suspected to be ongoing knee issues. That's despite training at the Santa Ponsa Country Club on Friday.

It is the second successive tournament Kyrgios has withdrawn from following his recent Halle Open withdrawal.

“Super disappointed that I can't compete in Mallorca,” Kyrgios said in a video post (via Reuters).

“I've still got a lot going on with my body at the moment and with Wimbledon just around the corner hopefully I will be able to get healthy for that.”

Mallorca would have been the final grass tournament for Kyrgios in preparation for Wimbledon which takes place from July 3-16.

However, his withdrawal is a further setback to his chances of appearing at the All-England Club in a 2023 season already hampered by injury.

Kyrgios underwent knee surgery in January and only returned to action this month at the Stuttgart Open. He would lose his first-round matchup to China's Yibing Wu in straight sets in what still remains his only match played this year.

Soon after, he withdrew from Halle citing problems with his knee.

“I won't be able to compete at Halle this year,” Kyrgios said. “I'm still dealing with a couple of things with my knee, just trying to give myself the best opportunity to compete at Wimbledon.

“As you all know, that tournament means a lot to me and I just want to do everything right by my body. I didn’t want to go out there and not give you the same performance I gave last year.”

Hopefully, the 28-year-old's withdrawal from Mallorca is just a precaution to ensure he is fully healthy for Wimbledon as this year's Grand Slam is already without a number of names — most notably, 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal.

While Kyrgios is known to be extremely controversial and polarizing, he's still one of the most talented and entertaining players on the ATP Tour and the sport is certainly much better with him in action.

That was highlighted by his 2022 Wimbledon campaign where he dazzled on his way to his first Grand Slam final. He would lose to eventual winner Novak Djokovic in four sets.