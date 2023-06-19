Nick Kyrgios has a lot of people rooting for him in Wimbledon. Carlos Alcaraz also believes that the Australian tennis sensation could duke it out with Novak Djokovic come SW19. Those chances for a dream matchup may be put in jeopardy as Nick Kyrgios unveiled his injury status for the Halle Open.

The Australian tennis star had already missed the French Open and the earlier parts of the season. His points have gone down significantly because of it. The situation may get worse for Nick Kyrgios. He opened up about his knee issue once again before the Halle Open, per Ben Southby of Eurosport.

“I won't be able to compete at Halle this year. I'm still dealing with a couple of things with my knee, just trying to give myself the best opportunity to compete at Wimbledon. As you all know, that tournament means a lot to me and I just want to do everything right by my body. I didn’t want to go out there and not give you the same performance I gave last year,” Nick Kyrgios said with much dismay about his recurring injury bug.

He is still set to compete in Wimbledon. The choice to forego the Halle Open is a precautionary measure such that his knees could be fresh for SW19. Nick Kyrgios does leave his fans on an optimistic note.

“Hopefully next year I’ll be healthy enough to play,” the Australian said.

Nick Kyrgios will need all of the strength and condition he needs if he wants to challenge Novak Djokovic.