Rafael Nadal made headlines in the tennis world when he revealed he would be missing the French Open. But that's not all — he's essentially missing the rest of the 2023 tennis season which means in what is likely to be his penultimate season on the ATP Tour, we're set for a Wimbledon event without the Spaniard this year.

However, Nadal is not the only one. There are a number of other tennis stars who will be absent at SW19 this year with Wimbledon taking place in just over a week from July 3-16. And so, here are some of the big-name tennis stars that will be missing Wimbledon in 2023.

Rafael Nadal

As aforementioned, the 22-time Grand Slam winner is missing Wimbledon this year and will not have a chance to add to his two titles at the All-England Club. Nadal hasn't been in action since a second-round exit at the Australian Open due to a hip injury. He was expected back within eight weeks, but has since gone on to miss the entire clay-court season before announcing he would not only miss Roland Garros as he undergoes surgery, but that 2024 is likely to be his last season.

There is a chance he could return to action later this year, but since he was given five months of recovery earlier this month, the likelihood is him returning for the Australian Open next year and having played just four matches in 2023.

Marin Cilic

Marin Cilic is one of the few players to win a Grand Slam in the Big Three era with his US Open victory back in 2014. But if he is to win a second Grand Slam title, it won't be in England. The Croatian has been out with a knee injury suffered in January and has dropped out of the top 100 of the ATP rankings as a result.

The closest Cilic has come to winning another Grand Slam was in 2017 and 2018 when he reached the Wimbledon and Australian Open final respectively.

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu became a household name when she won the US Open in 2021, becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the process. However, she has failed to replicate that form ever since and won't get a chance to do it on home soil at Wimbledon.

The 20-year-old recently underwent triple surgery and although there is no official return date, it is all but guaranteed she will likely miss the rest of the 2023 season. Even if she was available, she would have required a wild card to enter the tournament main draw given that she dropped out of the top 100 of the WTA rankings.

However, she could definitely use the time off to turn her tennis career around in other ways.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Simona Halep

Simona Halep is guaranteed to miss Wimbledon this year, but not because of injury. The 2018 Wimbledon champion has been provisionally suspended since testing positive for the banned substance Roxadustat at the 2022 US Open in October.

The Romanian — who has not played a game on the WTA Tour since — claims she is innocent and is still waiting to appeal her suspension.

Pablo Carreno Busta

Pablo Carreno Busta hasn't competed since a round of 32 defeat to Richard Gasquet at the Rotterdam Open back in February. Given that he's still ranked No. 20 in the ATP rankings, he would have been seeded for Wimbledon.

However, he has withdrawn from a number of tournaments since Rotterdam and with it now having been over four months since he was in action, things seem to indicate that he's dealing with a serious injury and will miss Wimbledon in all likelihood.

Jack Draper

Jack Draper will also miss out on Wimbledon due to injury. The rising Briton — who enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2022 — was dealing with an abdominal problem early in the year before a shoulder injury ended his chances of competing at SW19.

The current World No. 56 last competed at the French Open in late May when he retired early in his first-round match against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Notable mention: Nick Kyrgios

Although nothing is confirmed with Nick Kyrgios, he is a notable doubt for Wimbledon as things stand. Last year's finalist at the All-England Club has seen his 2023 season disrupted by injury after playing just one game all year. He underwent knee surgery in January and recently returned at the Stuttgart Open only to lose his first-round matchup against Yibing Wu.

He later withdrew from the Halle Open citing that there were still issues with his knee. Tennis fans will be hoping it's nothing too serious and that the Australian is able to take part in Wimbledon next month.