A lot of stars will make their return at Wimbledon. Andy Murray, Milos Raonic, and Nick Kyrgios are some notable names that may appear at SW19 this year. However, no name comes as legendary and shocking as Roger Federer.

The Swiss tennis player announced his retirement from the sport in the 2022 Laver Cup. He is still going back to Wimbledon despite his announcement but not as a player. Roger Federer will not be on the sidelines commentating. He dispelled the rumors of him being a guest commentator for BBC despite countless rumors, per James Gray of iNews.

“No plans to commentate this year!” Roger Federer said in response to questions about his return.

Wimbledon will see the legendary player despite not taking an active role on and off the court. Roger Federer confirmed that ‘he would be spending a couple of days at SW19'.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will keep an eye on Andy Murray during the grass-court major. He has explicitly shown his support for the British player making a comeback to tennis.

“I’m a big fan of Andy’s and I wish him all the best for Wimbledon. That’s the best surface in my mind, especially nowadays. So I hope he wins many, many rounds at Wimbledon in a couple of weeks. Andy is a special man and I’m very happy he’s still able to play. He loves it. He truly loves it,” the tennis legend says.

The Swiss legend was part of the Court Centre centenary celebrations last year. Roger Federer may take on a similar role this year.