The Dallas Wings announced the decision to part ways with head coach Latricia Trammell on Friday. Trammell, who is no longer with the Wings after two years with the team, shared a message on X, formerly Twitter, after the news was announced.

“It has been an absolute honor to work with such talented players, staff, and to be supported by the most passionate fans,” Trammell wrote Saturday. “The relationships built, lessons learned, and memories made will remain with me always. I’m grateful to the media for their coverage and support throughout my time here. Though this chapter closes, I’m looking forward to the next coaching opportunity.

“I love this league and everything it stands for. I’m incredibly proud of the growth we achieved together and wish nothing but continued success for this incredible team. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey.”

Trammell led the Wings to a 31-49 record in her two seasons as the head coach. After finding success in 2023, the Wings took a step in the wrong direction during the 2024 campaign. Arike Ogunbowale played well again, but the Wings were not able to overcome their plethora of injury concerns.

Why the Wings parted ways with Latricia Trammell

Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb explained the Wings' decision to part ways with Trammell via a statement on Friday.

“After an extensive review of our basketball operations department, which included interviews and conversations with stakeholders across our organization, I have made the decision to relieve Latricia Trammell of her head coaching duties with the Dallas Wings,” Bibb said. “On behalf of our entire organization I thank Latricia for her efforts and wish her well moving forward.”

It was surely a difficult decision. After all, Trammell led the Wings to the postseason in 2023. Making this kind of move after only one down year likely was not easy.

In the end, Dallas made the move that they believe will benefit them most for the future. Trammell will draw coaching interest from other teams, though. She still has a bright future ahead of her in the WNBA.