The Dallas Wings have parted ways with head coach Latricia Trammell after two years, a source confirmed to ClutchPoints. The Wings finished with the second worst record in the league in 2024 and will now begin the process of searching for the franchise's next head coach.

Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb released a statement on the decision to move on from Trammell.

“After an extensive review of our basketball operations department, which included interviews and conversations with stakeholders across our organization, I have made the decision to relieve Latricia Trammell of her head coaching duties with the Dallas Wings,” Bibb said. “On behalf of our entire organization I thank Latricia for her efforts and wish her well moving forward.”

Trammell maintained a positive mindset in 2024 despite the team's struggles. It is worth noting that the Wings dealt with injury concerns throughout the '24 campaign. Of course, superstar Arike Ogunbowale had another big season but the team's struggles were difficult to ignore.

Trammell landed the head coaching job with the Wings in 2023 after previously working as an assistant coach in the WNBA. Dallas made a deep postseason run during the '23 campaign after going 22-18 during the regular season. In 2024, though, the Wings went 9-31 and missed the postseason.

Overall, Trammell led the Wings to a 31-49 record during her two years with the team.

What is next for the Wings?

The Wings' coaching search will begin right now, but it may take some time before Dallas hires their next head coach. There are a number of head coaching vacancies around the WNBA at the moment, so there is destined to be competition for the top available head coaching candidates.

It will be an important offseason for the Wings as they prepare for their next chapter. Dallas wants to build a winning roster, so hiring the best possible head coach to replace Latricia Trammell will prove to be pivotal.