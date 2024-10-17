Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale was officially selected to the All-WNBA Second Team on Wednesday. It is an impressive honor for Ogunbowale, as other stars such as Kahleah Copper, Sabrina Ionescu, Nneka Ogwumike and Jonquel Jones were also on the Second Team. However, Ogunbowale had a case for an All-WNBA First Team honor.

Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, Alyssa Thomas, Caitlin Clark and WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson all earned First Team honors. All of them enjoyed terrific seasons but one can still argue that Ogunbowale's absence from the First Team is a snub. Nevertheless, Ogunbowale shared a classy response on her Instagram Story to earning the Second Team honor.

“All glory to God,” Ogunbowale wrote.

Ogunbowale may not have earned the All-WNBA First Team honor but she still had a strong season. The Wings struggled overall, but Ogunbowale continued to play well.

Arike Ogunbowale had another quality season in 2024

The 27-year-old earned her fourth career and consecutive All-Star selection in 2024. She ended up with averages of 22.2 points, 5.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. As a result, Ogunbowale finished ninth in WNBA MVP voting.

One has to imagine that she would have finished higher in the voting had the Wings not struggled. The team dealt with various injury concerns throughout the '24 campaign, though, and their standings placement was negatively impacted as a result.

With all of that being said, Ogunbowale had another memorable season in 2024. She has now finished 10th or better in MVP voting in five of her six WNBA seasons. Ogunbowale's highest MVP voting finish was sixth, which came in 2020.

Perhaps she will win the award at some point down the road. Either way, Arike Ogunbowale is unquestionably one of the best guards in the entire league. She is well deserving of her All-WNBA Second Team honor.