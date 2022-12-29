By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Boston Bruins will host the 2023 NHL Winter Classic from Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. And this year’s game will feature a very unique baseball-themed twist.

The 2023 Winter Classic will kick off with a ceremonial puck throw, as confirmed by the NHL. Recently retired Bruins legend Zdeno Chara is set to participate. Alongside him will be fellow Bruins legend Bobby Orr.

The puck throw will take place on an “Ice Diamond,” an auxiliary diamond-shaped rink. This rink will be between Fenway Park’s iconic Green Monster and the NHL regulation rink set up for the game.

“We’re going to get slightly unique with how we present the puck drop, or the first pitch, we’ll do a little bit of a combination. There will be Red Sox alumni, Bruins alumni and we’re going to feature Bobby Orr,” said NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer.

Former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield and former captain Jason Varitek join Chara and Orr for the event. Also involved is Bruins legend Johnny Bucyk.

Youth hockey players aged 7 to 11 years old will use the Ice Diamond to play various games, such as shinny, during the game. The players will come from local organizations in the Boston area.

Fenway Park plays host to the Winter Classic for the second time. The Bruins previously hosted in 2010, when they faced the Philadelphia Flyers in an iconic showdown. Boston came away victorious with a 2-1 win.

The 2023 Winter Classic deviates from the traditional New Year’s Day slot. Boston hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins on January 2nd with the opening faceoff scheduled for 2 PM eastern time.